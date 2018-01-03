How South Africa avoided Tricolour faux pas in Cape Town

While Virat Kohli and Co. were busy at the Newlands Stadium nets on Wednesday, fine tuning their game-plan for South Africa cricket team ahead of the opening Test in Cape Town, the hosts managed to avert a huge embarrassment involving the Indian national flag.

The Newlands Stadium management, thanks to the quick thinking of some of the ground personnel, corrected the faux pas they made while hoisting the Tricolour.

As is the norm during any tour, the Indian national flag was hoisted just to the right of the press box of the stadium alongside the flags of South Africa and that of Cricket South Africa. However, to everyone’s shock, the Tricolour was first hoisted upside down, and was seen fluttering with the green side up, clearly visible against the backdrop of the table top mountain that overlooks the stadium..

It stayed like that for the earlier part of the Indian team training till someone noticed and quickly hoisted it again the right way.

India will play South Africa in the first of the three Test matches at Newlands Stadium from Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side’s long winning streak in Test cricket is under threat in the series.India have won nine successive series to climb to the top of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) rankings, but all in friendly or home conditions.

South Africa is likely to prepare ‘green top’ wickets for the Tests in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg. Indians, in any case, have traditionally struggled against the home bowling attack with just two victories in 17 Tests in South Africa.