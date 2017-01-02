How Supreme Court verdict on BCCI will affect DDCA’s ‘proxy kings’

The so-called ‘proxy kings’ of Delhi cricket are going to be the biggest casualty following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Lodha Committee recommendations.

After Monday’s verdict, proxy voting and its handlers will become history. Former cricketers, who dubbed the proxy system as the root to corruption and nepotism, said the verdict would usher in transparency.

“We will see the results soon. We have been fighting against the ills of the DDCA,” former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi told HT. “I don’t want to say who was responsible for this, but I am happy that the Supreme Court has cleansed the system.”

Till now, a DDCA official who controlled proxy votes not only decided the fate of cricketers, but also controlled the activities of the association. There are about 4300 proxy votes controlled by a few officials.

On Monday, the Supreme Court maintained that every association had to comply with its July 18 order. It reads, “Associations that are the members would necessarily have to restrict the tenures of office bearers and prescribe disqualifications, do away with proxy voting, provide transparency in functioning. The association shall not have proxy voting.”

Following the ruling, DDCA members have to be present to cast their vote.

Since officials who control proxy votes are the kingmakers, the practice has led to massive corruption. Law enforcement agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Serious Fraud Investigation Office have been investigating financial irregularities in the DDCA amounting to at least R300 crore.

Also, there are court proceedings pending against the DDCA and its officials.