Hyderabad fume over score revision in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 loss to Karnataka

Hyderabad were left fuming and blamed a late revision of score by the umpires for their two-run defeat against Karnataka in the South Zone Twenty20 game of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Karnataka, batting first, were deemed to have scored 203/5 but the umpires added two runs after it came to light that Hyderabad fielder Mehdi Hasan’s foot had touched the rope which attempting to stop a ball at midwicket. The batsman had run two.

Umpires Abhijit Deshmukh and Ulhas Gandhe didn’t stop play for a review, but revised the score to 205/5 before Hyderabad began their chase. Karnataka skipper Vinay Kumar as well as his Hyderabad counterpart, Ambati Rayudu, both India players, argued with the umpires before the Hyderabad innings began.

Rayudu was left fuming after his Hyderabad side, restricted to 203/9, returned to the field assuming the match had ended in a tie and there would be a Super Over to break the deadlock.

Hyderabad’s protests on the field also delayed the next match, between Andhra and Kerala, which then had to be reduced to 13-overs-each game. However, skipper Rayudu also blamed Vinay Kumar for holding up play over the final score before his team began the chase.

“There was some confusion in the middle at the start of our innings,” Rayudu was quoted as telling reporters by website EspnCricinfo.com “I told the umpire he can’t change the score (now) and we are chasing 204. He told me ‘we’ll see in the end, let the match start’.”

“At the end, we went and asked to start the Super Over. That is exactly our point of contention. We never even thought of stopping the second match. That has got nothing to do with us. We were saying that our match was not complete, we still have to play the Super Over.

Ambati Rayudu, a former India batsman, argued the rules were not followed. “I’m sure of the rules. If he had changed immediately, then it would have been perfect.”

However, Hyderabad also had to be blamed for the loss. Needing eight runs in the final over, they lost three wickets while scoring five runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India later responded, tweeting that it could act against the teams for their behaviour.

“The BCCI has taken cognizance of the events that unfolded during and after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018 match today between Hyderabad-Karnataka. An official report by the Match Referee is awaited, following which appropriate action as per BCCI’s Code of Conduct will be taken,” it tweeted.