I-League: Brandon’s late goal earns Aizawl F.C. win over DSK Shivajians F.C.

Aizawl FC came back to winning ways in the I-League as they notched up a 1-0 win over DSK Shivajians, thanks to a last-gasp goal by substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika on Wednesday.

Coming onto the field at the stroke of half-hour mark, Brandon struck in the 89th minute to hand Aizawl FC full three points.

The match never rose to great heights with few goal-bound actions and clear chances from either side and play was confined in the midfield for the majority of the time.

The home side suffered a setback in the 15th minute as Al-Amna got injured and he was substituted.

In the fifth minute, DSK Shivajians were awarded a free-kick from 40 yards, but that was wasted. A couple of minutes later, R Laldanmawia dribbled past a defender but he failed to find the back of the net, with his shot going haywire.

Aizawl defender Lalruatthara’s spectacular shot from the right flank also missed the target.

DSK Shivajians also continued with their attempts in the attacking third, but their corner kick taken by striker Lallianzuala flew over the bar as both sides went into the breather goal-less.

In the 79th minute, Seita Singh’s dramatic effort to score was brilliantly blocked by goalkeeper Poirei for DSK Shivajians.

The home side increasingly became more fluent in their attacking third as the match neared its end. In the 83rd minute, Brandon Vanlalremdika received H Lalmuankima’s cross from the left flank but failed to make it count.

Finally, Brandon converted a half-chance to register their fourth win of the season under Khalid Jamil.

With three more points from the match, Aizawl FC now have 13 points.