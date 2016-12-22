Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli dominate 2016 ICC Awards

Ravichandran Ashwin won both the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test cricketer of the Year award after he was named as the only Indian in ICC’s Test Team of the Year. Virat Kohli was named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma also featured in that team.

13:05 hrs IST:

12:56 hrs IST: Reacting to his double win, a delighted Ravichandran Ashwin said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better.

“There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people who have gone behind my success.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys.”

12:45 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian player after Rahul Dravid (2004) to bag the two coveted prizes in the same year. Jacques Kallis (2005), Ricky Ponting (2006), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013), Mitchell Johnson (2014) and Steve Smith (2015) are the other players to annex both the awards in the same year.

12:43 hrs IST: Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad is the ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year.

12:41 hrs IST: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite wins the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his brilliant knock in the World T20 Final!

12:39 hrs IST: Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman is the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

12:37 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin also picks up ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, while South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.

12:30 hrs IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016! Ashwin follows in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010), while other recipients of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy include Andrew Flintoff and Jacques Kallis (joint-winners in 2005), Ricky Ponting (2006 and 2007), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2008), Mitchell Johnson (2009 and 2014), Jonathan Trott (2011), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013) and Steve Smith (2015).

12:17 hrs IST: Next up is the International Cricket Council Cricketer of the year. Joe Root will be a serious contender. David Warner, may be? And Virat Kohli? This is going to be close.

12:09 hrs IST: The Indian cricketers may win awards, but they will not be getting any bonus from BCCI despite big win over England.

12:07 hrs IST: Meanwhile in 2016 Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades will take on defending champions Sydney Thunder.

12:03 hrs IST: Australia’s Mitchell Starc and his team-mate David Warner are the only two players to have been selected in both the Test and ODI sides in 2016.

12:00 hrs IST: Smriti Mandana was the only Indian in the Women’s Team of the Year 2016.

11:56 hrs IST: AB De Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010, while Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been picked up for the third time in four years.

11:53 hrs IST: The panel responsible for selecting the ICC Test Team of the Year and the ICC ODI Team of the Year comprised of former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid, former South African opener Gary Kirsten and Sri Lankan stalwart Kumar Sangakkara.

11:50 hrs IST: This is the third time that Alastair Cook has been appointed captain of the Test side, while it the eighth time in nine years that Dale Steyn has been selected.

11:44 hrs IST: ICC ODI Team of the Year: Kohli (C), Warner, De Kock, Rohit Sharma, De Villiers, Buttler, Mitchell Marsh, Jadeja, Starc, Rabada, Narine, Tahir

11:33 hrs IST: ICC Test Team of the Year: Warner, Cook, Williamson, Root, Voges, Bairstow, Stokes, Ashwin, Herath, Starc, Steyn, Steve Smith.

11:16 hrs IST: Next up are the Test and ODI Teams of the Year!

11:15 hrs IST: Pakistan skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award as he became the first Pakistan player to win the award with the previous winners being MS Dhoni (2011), Daniel Vettori (2012), Mahela Jayawardena (2013), Katherine Brunt (2014) and Brendon McCullum (2015). Catch live updates here.

Commenting on the news, Misbah said: “I feel honoured and humbled to have won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. To lift the Test mace earlier this year and now this in the twilight of my career, is a message for every athlete that age is not a barrier as long as the sportsperson maintains highest fitness levels and continues to perform up to international standards.

Marais Erasmus won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year. (AP)

11:10 hrs IST: South Africa’s Marais Erasmus won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year 2016. Erasmus overcame strong competition for this award from Richard Illingworth, Bruce Oxenford and Richard Kettleborough and became the fifth umpire to win this prestigious award after Simon Taufel (2004 to 2008), Aleem Dar (2009-2011), Kumar Dharmasena (2012) and Richard Kettleborough (2013-2015).