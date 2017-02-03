ICC CEC proposes Two-tier Test league, regional WorldT20 qualifiers

The Chief Executives Committee (CEC) has proposed a two-year Test league, a 13-team ODI league and a regional qualification process for the World T20 at the two-day ICC meeting in Dubai, according to a report on ESPNcricinfo. The proposals are subject to the ICC board’s approval in the next round of meetings in April.

There is an ICC board meeting on Saturday that will focus on a revamped revenue distribution model proposed by ICC chief Shashank Manohar. There are reports Pakistan would push for dismantling the Big Three (India, England and Australia) and their revenue model besides opposing the proposal for four-day Test matches at the Saturday’s board meeting.

If the cricket proposals are passed in April, then last-moment bilateral agreements may finally give way to an ICC calendar that has to be obeyed by all members over a time-cycle.