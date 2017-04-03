ICC Champions Trophy has run its course, feels India stalwart Ravi Shastri

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri raised doubts about the utility of the ICC Champions Trophy on Monday and said the world cricket body was hosting too many tournaments.

“There are too many ICC tournaments. Which event has so many world champions? I go and meet anyone on the street and they tell me ‘how many World Cups take place? Who is the world champion?’ That is a fact. You have the Champions Trophy and the World Cup, both 50 overs, so you are diluting the World Cup. World Cup (ODIs), T20s and Test cricket. What else do you need?

“For what you need the Champions Trophy? What are you trying to prove? Who remembers?

“(If) you ask me the last 10-12 World Cups, I will tell you, if you ask me (the) last three Champions Trophy, I don’t know. Last one I will say India because India won it. I don’t have a clue and I have broadcasted all of them.”

The ICC had planned to shelve the Champions Trophy after the 2013 edition, but had a change of heart after the Indian Board backed it. India won the last edition and it proved a big hit. The knock-out format and allowing only the top teams to contest makes it exciting.

The upcoming edition will be played in England from June 1 to 18.