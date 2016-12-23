ICC clears Greater Noida stadium for staging ODIs, Tests

The BCCI said on Friday that the ICC had approved the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida for staging international matches.

The ICC had inspected the venue in December last and approved it for staging associate member matches. The venue was upgraded to ensure full member matches can be played.

HT had reported on December 13 that ICC match referee Jeff Crowe had visited the stadium and inspected the pitch and other facilities. Crowe and MV Sridhar, general manager for cricket operations, BCCI, spent the day conducting a detailed examination.

Inspection and certification by the ICC is crucial for a stadium to qualify for staging international matches. The Anti-Corruption Unit of the ICC also inspected the stadium to ensure there will be no scope for betting during international matches.

Of late, the stadium has witnessed plenty of cricket action. A Ranji Trophy match between UP and Vadodara was held in December last and an Afghanistan-Zimbabwe under-19 series. The ICC organised the Intercontinental Cup from April 10-13 and teams from Afghanistan, Namibia and Nepal participated.

The Duleep Trophy matches were also held at the Greater Noida stadium and they were played with the Pink Ball. Three teams, India Red, India Blue and India Green participated, with India Blue winning the match by 355 runs and Ravindra Jadeja picking up a 10-wicket haul.

The stadium can seat around 8,000 people, and the capacity will be increased to 14,000. Built according to ICC specifications, the stadium, spread across 39 acres, is equipped with a bowling alley, Olympic-size swimming pool, badminton court, skating rink, football ground, tennis complex, indoor stadium with a seating capacity of 6,500 and an athletics pavilion.