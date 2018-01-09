ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018: India warm-up with crushing win over South Africa

The India U-19 team on Tuesday made a rollicking start to their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 campaign, crushing South Africa by 189 runs in the first of their two warm-up matches, played at Christ’s College in Christchurch on Tuesday.

India’s next fixture in the warm-up round is against Kenya at the Hagley Park in Christchurch on January 11. The tournament begins January 13.

(Read | Martin Guptill powers New Zealand past Pakistan in rain-affected clash)

Aryan Juyal (86), Himanshu Rana (68) and Ishan Porel 4/23 were the architects of India’s win. Electing to bat first, India U-19 lost their captain Prithvi Shaw for 16 on the fourth ball of the 11th over, and two deliveries later Shubman Gill was trapped in front of the wickets by Akhona Mnyaka. The team slipped further when Manjot Kalra was removed by Mnyaka for 31.

Juyal and Rana joined forces to take India ahead, putting up a strong partnership and striking their respective half-centuries. While Juyal faced 92 balls and cracked eight fours and a six for his 86, Rana scored almost at run-a-ball, hitting eight fours and a six on his part.

(Read | Colin de Grandhomme back in New Zealand squad for third ODI vs Pakistan)

Towards the end, Abhishek Sharma (35), Anukul Roy (28) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (26*) did well to push India’s total to 322/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Former South African pacer Mkhaya Ntini’s son, Thando, claimed two late wickets in his costly eight-over spell.

(Read | Virat Kohli devastated after Indian cricket team sinks Cape Town Test)

South Africa were off to a poor start in big chase as Porel ran through their top order, removing Matthew Breetzke (5), Andile Mokgakane (1) and Hermann Rolfes (11) to leave them reeling.

South Africa could never really recover from the early blows as apart from Jean du Plessis (82-ball 50), no other batsman could provide any resistance. Only four South Africans could reach double digits, and they were bowled out for a mere 143 in 38.3 overs.

Nagarkoti bowled a tight spell of 2/15 off his 4.3 overs, whereas Abhishek Sharma returned with somewhat similar figures of 5-0-16-2. Shiva Singh claimed one wicket and gave away only nine runs off his 5.5 overs, whereas Anukul Roy claimed 1/31.

Brief scores:

India U-19 322 for 8 in 50 overs (Aryan Juyal 86, Himanshu Rana 68, Abhishek Sharma 35; Akhona Mnyaka 3 for 40, Thando Ntini 2 for 47) bt South Africa U-19 143 in 38.3 overs (Jean du Plessis 50; Ishan Porel 4 for 23, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2 for 15, Abhishek Sharma 2 for 16) by 189 runs.