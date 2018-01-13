ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan stun Pakistan, New Zealand beat West Indies

Skipper Naveen-ul-Haq struck with the new ball, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Qais Ahmad took three wickets as Afghanistan defeated favourites Pakistan by five wickets on the opening day of their Group D tie in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on Saturday. (SCORES)

Naveen-ul-Haq reduced Pakistan to 23 for two after the two-time champions elected to bat. However an 88-run third-wicket partnership between opener Rohail Nazir (81 off 105 balls) and Ali Zaryab (30 off 58 balls) steadied the ship but the 2004 and 2006 champions could not consolidate on the stand.

Medium-pacer Azmatulllah Omarzai and spinner Qais Ahmad grabbed three wickets each as Afghanistan showed that they are capable of upsetting leading sides and the team to watch from Group D, which also has Sri Lanka and Ireland.

(Read | ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Rahul Dravid’s India face Australia in opener)

Pakistan folded up for 188 in 47.4 overs, following which Darwish Rasooli played an unbeaten 76-run knock to help Afghanistan reach the target in 47.3 overs.

Pakistan captain Hassan Khan praised the Afghanistan team, which has now beaten them three consecutive times after having also got the better of them twice in the Asia Cup in November, including the final.

(Read | IPL auction 2018: England Test captain Joe Root to compete with Gayle, Bravo, Maxwell)

“They bowled and batted really well. They outclassed us in every department, especially in the first innings. The pitch was pretty good to bat on but the way they bowled was tough for us,” Hassan said.

However, Naveen-ul-Haq did not lend much importance to their third win over Pakistan. “We have prepared well. We aren’t thinking of anything like we have beaten them thrice. It was just another game. We restricted them to under 200, so it was a good total for us to chase down.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand started their campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over defending champions West Indies, with Finn Allen --- a second-timer at the U19 CWC --- emerging the star for the hosts with an unbeaten 115 in Tauranga. (SCORES)

On a day which saw four matches being played across three cities, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe also notched wins, though their matches in Christchurch were reduced to 20 overs-a-side owing to rain. Bangladesh defeated Namibia by 87 runs and Zimbabwe beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.

(Read | Trent Boult destroys Pakistan as New Zealand clinch ODI series)

The Windies had taken the early initiative after being put in to bat in the opening Group A match as Keagan Simmons compiled an unbeaten 92 and put on 123 runs with opening partner Kimani Melius (78). However, they were restricted by some tight bowling later on and could only manage 233 for eight.

Pace bowler Matthew Fisher grabbed three for 61 and left-arm spinners Rachin Ravindra (three for 30) and Felix Murray (two for 37) kept the Windies side on a tight leash.

New Zealand coasted home with more than 10 overs to spare with Jakob Bhula also knocking up 83, leaving Windies captain Emmanuel Stewart disappointed.

“I thought the effort of the opening batsmen was not supplemented. I also thought we did not use the new ball well enough because we needed some early wickets,” Stewart said.

Brief scores

At Cobham Oval, Whangarei (Gr-D): Pakistan 188 in 47.4 overs (Rohail Nazir 81, Ali Zaryab 30, Azmatullah Omarzai 3-34, Qais Ahmad 3-38, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-30) lost to Afghanistan 194-5 in 47.3 overs (Darwish Rasool 76 not out, Ikram Ali 46, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 31; Hassan Khan 2-45) by 5 wkts.

At Bay Oval, Tauranga (Gr-A): Windies 233-8 in 50 overs (Keagan Simmons 92 not out, Kimani Melius 78; Rachin Ravindra 3-30, Matthew Fisher 3-61, Felix Murray 2-37) lost to New Zealand 234-2 in 39.3 overs (Finn Allen 115 not out, Jakob Bhula 83) by 8 wickets.

At Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, Christchurch (Gr-C) (20 overs per side): Bangladesh 190-4 in 20 overs (Md Saif Hassan 84, Naim Sheikh 60) beat Namibia 103-6 in 20 overs (Eben van Wyk 55 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-12, Qazi Onik 2-14) by 87 runs.

At Lincoln No 3, Christchurch (Gr-B) (20 overs per side): Papua New Guinea 95 all out in 20 overs (Igo Mahuru 26; Wesseley Madevere 3-19, Milton Shumba 2-19) lost to Zimbabwe 98 for no loss (Wesseley Madevere 53 not out, Gregory Dollar 48 not out) by 10 wkts.

Sunday’s fixtures:

Australia v India, Bay Oval, Tauranga (Group B, day-night broadcast match)

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Cobham Oval, Whangarei (Group D)

Kenya v South Africa, Lincoln No. 3, Christchurch (Group A)