ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Austin Waugh vs Thando Ntini, sons of ex-legends to clash

The 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will see quite a few sons of international cricketers in action. Austin Waugh and Thando Ntini among those looking to display their potential in a tournament that showcases future stars every two years.

Austin Waugh, the son of former Australia captain Steve Waugh, first burst into public consciousness when he hit an unbeaten 122 in the final of the Under-17 National Championships in 2016 while Makhaya Ntini’s son Thando Ntini grabbed four for 56 on his debut for the South Africa U-19 team against the Windies earlier this year.

Austin Waugh, who likens his game to India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and whose favourite cricketer is late Australia batsman Phil Hughes for his “free flowing technique,” wants to make the most of his potential in the tournament from January 13 to February 3 in New Zealand.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh (C) and his son Austin talk with Brett Lee during day one of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on July 16, 2009. Austin is now part of Australia’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup team (Getty Images)

“I’m aiming to test myself against the best players from around the world. I want to make the most of my potential and see how far it can take me. All three formats attract me as I enjoy testing my skills and being able to adapt from format to format,” said Austin Waugh.

On the other hand, Thando Ntini compares his approach to that of India captain Virat Kohli even though as a player he is much different, being a left-handed batsman and right-arm pace bowler. His cricketing idol is not far from home.

Thando Ntini: “I started playing cricket in the passages of hotels with the Proteas as a three-year-old. My father played, so I followed in his footsteps.”

Makhaya Ntini of South Africa, with his son Thando Ntini, leads out the team in his 100th Test during day 2 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and England at the Supersport Park in Centurion on December 17, 2009. (Getty Images)

MORE AUSSIE COMBOS

Giving Waugh company in the Australia squad is Will Sutherland, son of James Sutherland, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive who represented Victoria in the domestic circuit till 1993-94. Sutherland, who looks up to Shane Watson, has already played List A cricket as an all-rounder. He, like Waugh, was one of Australia’s key performers in a recent series against the Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

Australia had a similar representation in 2012 when Mitchell Marsh, son of Geoff Marsh and younger brother of Shaun Marsh (U19 CWC 2000 and 2002), led Australia to their third title. Also in the side was Alister McDermott, the elder son of renowned pace bowler Craig McDermott. Alister’s younger brother Ben played in the 2014 edition, but he is a wicketkeeper-batsman and not a pace bowler like the other two in the family.

For New Zealand, Lance Cairns’s son Chris Cairns and Brian Hastings’s son Mark Hastings played in the inaugural 1988 edition in Australia while Brendon Bracewell’s son Doug and Rod Latham’s son Tom Latham represented the country in 2010.

YUVRAJ AND KAIF

The 2000 edition saw the emergence of Yuvraj Singh, son of Yograj Singh, a contemporary of Kapil Dev. Singh was the player of the tournament in 2000 as India won the trophy under Mohammad Kaif, and also went on to be named player of the tournament at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. In the following edition, Stuart, son of 1983 World Cup star Roger Binny, represented India. Stephen Cook, son of Jimmy Cook who faced the first ball in Test cricket at home for South Africa in 1992 on their readmission, also played in that edition.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (son of Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul), Corbin Bosch (son of South Africa player Tertius Bosch) and Hashen Ramanayake (son of Sri Lanka pace bowler Champaka Ramanayake) all played in the 2014 edition in the United Arab Emirates.

(Inputs from : ICC)