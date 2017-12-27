ICC U-19 cricket World Cup: Coach Rahul Dravid backs India to go the distance

India under-19 coach Rahul Dravid said on Wednesday that while the squad for the World Cup in New Zealand might be inexperienced, he was hopeful given the quality of the players led by batting sensation Prithvi Shaw.

“The conditions will be an exciting challenge. It’s going to be very different. I think none of our guys have been to New Zealand before,” the former India batsman said at the pre-departure press conference.

“In our camp in Bangalore, we tried to replicate the conditions in New Zealand but you can’t really replicate that because it is slightly unique, even things like atmospheric conditions and the wind, it’s unique from any part of the world.”

India had lost the 2016 edition of the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup, held in Bangladesh, to West Indies. Led by Ishan Kishan, the squad had more players with under-19 and first-class experience, but Dravid backed his boys stating that the current crop is no less talented.

“We are quite similar. Maybe the last time’s team had more experience. They played more U-19 cricket. The balance of the squad and team is as good. The pace attack is good this time; a few spinners are good. Not too much of difference just that they played more U-19 cricket,” he added.

Just the kind of boost the young India U19 team needed before their departure for the World Cup. India captain @imVkohli spent some time with them and there was sure a lot to take for the youngsters. pic.twitter.com/DbhvIwNEmx — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2017

However, all eyes will be on the India skipper, who has earned a name for himself since his inclusion in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad last year. Scoring a ton in his debut game in the semifinal of the domestic tournament last season, Shaw made rapid strides and has a staggering average of 56.52 from nine first-class games.

The 18-year-old credited his stint in the domestic circuit as a factor for his form. “Ranji Trophy is a great experience for youngsters. I think it will help me a lot in the next season. International cricket will be different because you don’t face the same guys like in domestic (cricket) in every game,” Shaw, who scored 537 runs in six matches, including three centuries in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy, added.

Dravid played down the buzz around his captain. “I don’t want to focus on individuals. Our team is great, a few players are missing. Some players get recognized but I believe that at this level you cannot predict who will make it and who will not,” he stated.

“When we were training in Bangalore, around 14 of our players were playing first-class cricket. We tried to get as many of them to train. We played three matches as well.”

India will square off against Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Manganui, on January 14 before taking on Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe on January 16 and 19.