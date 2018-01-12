ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs West Indies, live score

New Zealand have never won an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, despite producing some stellar talent over the years. Their best finish came in 1998 when they lost in the final to England. West Indies were similar under-achievers at the junior level until last year when they notched their first ever U-19 World Cup win. The West Indies U-19 cricket team will launch their title defence with a match against hosts New Zealand. The defending champions will hope to avoid the fate that befell the senior side when they faced off against New Zealand recently. Get live score of New Zealand vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of New Zealand vs West Indies, click here.