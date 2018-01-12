ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, live score

Pakistan are twice world champions at U-19 level and are the only side to have won the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on back-to-back occasions in 2004 and 2006, respectively. However, Afghanistan have scored two wins against them during the Asia Cup last year - first in the opening match and in then in the final match. Pakistan will come into this fixture seeking a measure of revenge. Afghanistan, a nation where cricket has seen significant growth of popularity in recent years, will look to continue their growth with an opening win in the group stages. Get live score of Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.

