 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, live score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Jan 12, 2018-Friday
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, live score

The Pakistan U-19 cricket team and Afghanistan U-19 cricket team will look to get their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaigns off to a winning start. Get live score of Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2018 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Pakistan U-19 cricket team will look to get their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they take on Afghanistan U-19 cricket team. Get live score of Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.
Pakistan are twice world champions at U-19 level and are the only side to have won the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup on back-to-back occasions in 2004 and 2006, respectively. However, Afghanistan have scored two wins against them during the Asia Cup last year - first in the opening match and in then in the final match. Pakistan will come into this fixture seeking a measure of revenge. Afghanistan, a nation where cricket has seen significant growth of popularity in recent years, will look to continue their growth with an opening win in the group stages. Get live score of Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, here.

