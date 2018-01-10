ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Full schedule and Indian cricket team’s matches

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 is just round the corner and the Indian U-19 cricket team will be looking to clinch the prestigious title for the fourth time. Prithvi Shaw & Co were placed in Group B along with Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. They will start their campaign against the Aussies on January 14 with the other two group games taking place on January 16 and 19. The tournament will be held between January 13 and February 3 with Pakistan facing Afghanistan in the opener. Two other matches will also begin simultaneously with Zimbabwe taking on Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh facing Namibia. The fourth match of the opening day will see hosts New Zealand take on West Indies. Find the full schedule of ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 here.

Here’s the complete schedule of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 -

January 13, Saturday, Match 1

Pakistan U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 2

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 3

Bangladesh U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 13, Saturday, Match 4

New Zealand U-19 vs West Indies U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 5

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 6

South Africa U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 14, Sunday, Match 7

India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 8

Bangladesh U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 03:00 AM IST

January 15, Monday, Match 9

England U-19 vs Namibia U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 10

Pakistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 16, Tuesday, Match 11

India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 06:30 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 12

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 13

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Australia U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 14

New Zealand U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 03:00 AM IST

January 17, Wednesday, Match 15

Windies U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 16

Namibia U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, 3:00 AM IST

January 18, Thursday, Match 17

Bangladesh U-19 vs England U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 18

Sri Lanka U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 19

Australia U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, Group B

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 19, Friday, Match 20

India U-19 vs Zimbabwe U-19, Group B

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 21

Afghanistan U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group D

Cobham Oval, Whangarei, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 22

West Indies U-19 vs Kenya U-19, Group A

Lincoln No 3, Lincoln, 03:00 AM IST

January 20, Saturday, Match 23

England U-19 vs Canada U-19, Group C

Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, 3:00 AM IST

January 20, Satuday, Match 24

New Zealand U-19 vs South Africa U-19, Group A

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06:30 AM IST

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 1 (C3 vs B4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 22, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 2 (B3 vs C4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 1 (C1 v B2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 3 (D3 v A4), Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 23, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Quarter-Final 4 (A3 v D4), Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 24, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 2 (D1 v A2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 3 (A1 v D2), Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate playoff Semi-Final 1, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 25, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Semi-Final 1, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Quarter-Final 4, (B1 v C2), Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 26, Friday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Semi-Final 2, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

15th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 27, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

13th Place Playoff, Lincoln No 3, Lincoln

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 28, Sunday 03:00 AM IST

11th Place Playoff, Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

January 28, Sunday, 03:00 AM IST

Plate Final, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

January 29, Monday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Semi-Final 1, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

Super League Semi-Final 2, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

January 30, Tuesday, 03:00 AM IST

7th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

January 31, Wednesday, 03:00 AM IST

5th Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 01, Thursday, 03:00 AM IST

3rd Place Playoff, Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

February 03, Saturday, 03:00 AM IST

Final, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui