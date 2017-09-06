 Imran Tahir expelled, left humiliated by Pakistan High Commission in England | cricket | Hindustan Times
Imran Tahir was recently left humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission in Birmigham when he visited the office to get visas issued for himself and his family.

HT Correspondent
Imran Tahir, who is of Pakistani origin, was recently left humiliated by the Pakistan High Commission in Birmigham when he visited the office to get visas issued for himself and his family ahead of the ICC World XI’s tour to the Asian country.

Imran Tahir, who moved to South Africa from Pakistan following the woman whom he eventually married, has successfully established himself as one of the key players for the African country in limited-overs cricket. Tahir is currently ranked No 2 in ICC Rankings for bowlers in ODI cricket and No 3 in T20 Internationals.

In a recently-created Twitter account, the South African cricketer said he and his family were ‘expelled’ and ‘humiliated’ in the Pakistan High Commission office. His tweet generated response from Pakistan’s Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal replied to Tahir’s tweet, promising action against those responsible.

Imran Tahir will be a part of the ICC World XI squad which will be touring Pakistan later in September for a bilateral limited-overs series. The series has been organised to consolidate the steps being taken to ensure return of international cricket in Pakistan.

