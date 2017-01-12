India A vs England, 2nd warm-up match live cricket score: Eng 116/2, Hales 51

England will be hoping to continue their winning run in the second practice match against India A at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today. England defeated India A by three wickets in the first warm-up match at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, chasing down India’s 304-5 with 1.1 overs and three wickets to spare. Catch live cricket score and updates from the India A vs England 2nd warm-up match here. (Click here for live cricket score and updates from Day 3 of the Gujarat vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy final )

11:21 am IST: It’s a wicket. Nadeem strikes for India A as Alex Hales is caught at short midwicket by Ajinkya Rahane for 51 off 53 balls (8 fours). England 116 for two after 16 overs.

11:16 am IST: Alex Hales reaches 50 off 49 balls. Was fluent against the new ball but has slowed down against Nadeem and Vinay Kumar.

11:12 am IST: After 15 overs, England are 110 for one. Nadeem is keeping it tight though.

11:09 am IST: Alex Hales survives caught and bowled chance as Vinay fails to hold on to the hard hit. Hales was on 42

11:07 am IST: Alex Hales hooks Vinay Kumar for four to bring up England’s 100 off 13.1 overs.

10: 53 am IST: Captain Rahane introduces spin, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Sangwan from the North End . It’s a double change with Vinay Kumar replacing Ashoke Dinda (3-0-26-0).

10:48 am IST: After 10 overs England 81 for one. Alex Hales 34 n.o., Jonny Bairstow 21 n.o.

10:38 am IST: Its a batting beauty and Jonny Bairstow takes three fours in a row off Ashoke Dinda. England 64 for one after 8 overs.

10:32 am IST: England scores 50 in 6.4 overs. Alex Hales 26 off 21 balls.

10:24 am IST: India A get a lucky breakthrough, Jason Roy is hit wicket for 15-ball 25 (six fours). 42 for one after 5 overs.

10:18 am IST: The atmosphere is nothing like Tuesday when Mumbaikars packed the Brabourne Stadium to cheer for MS Dhoni, but a few thousands have still made it for the game.

10:14 am IST: Pradeep Sangwan is struggling for his length, taken for three boundaries in his first two overs. England 20 for no loss after three overs

9:40 am IST: England have won the toss and opted to bat .

Update: England have the toss and elected to bat first in the second warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai. #IndAvEng pic.twitter.com/WnoSDoYwgD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

After the atmosphere at the first warm-up match on Tuesday, things will be back to normal in Thursday’s game at the Brabourne Stadium.

After the star-studded outfit in the opener, captain Ajinkya Rahane is the only player in the India A side who will be part of the one-day squad to face England.

Apart from Rahane, the focus will be on the three left-handers --- Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

In terms of talent, India’s cup is overflowing in every format. Suddenly, no one wants to miss a match because the replacements are making such an impact that returning to the team has become a challenge.