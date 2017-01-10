India A vs England XI live cricket score: All eyes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leading an Indian team perhaps for the last time. The former captain, who quit captaincy last week, will be leading a star-studded India A team against an England XI. This match will serve as a warm-up game before the ODI and T20 series between India and England starting in Pune on Jnauary 15. Catch live cricket score of India A vs England XI here. (Ranji Trophy final live)

1:13 pm IST: Dhoni has been feted by the Cricket Club of India. This has been a wonderful gesture for one India’s best cricket captains. (Read: According to Ravi Shastri, Ganguly not among best skippers in India)

The Cricket Club of India felicitates @msdhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as Captain of #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Op08ywQtwv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

1:08 pm IST: England XI win toss and will field vs India A.

The two big hitters of Indian Cricket @YUVSTRONG12 and @msdhoni are back together. Expect plenty of fireworks in #INDvENG series. pic.twitter.com/m1FZxcSk6I — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2017

Old habits die hard. On Monday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was amongst the first to come out for the practice session at the iconic Brabourne Stadium. As the rest of the squad members went about playing a customary football match, Dhoni too joined in and even scored a goal. Football, of course, was his first love.

India A team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) warms up with team mates during a training session at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) stadium in Mumbai on Monday. (AFP)

Old habits die hard. After captaining India for nine years, Dhoni monitored the net session for around 30 minutes before finally padding up for a stint in the nets that lasted for close to two hours under lights.

England, who got thrashed 4-0 in the five-match Test series before Christmas last year in India, will like to gain the maximum from this match. Limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan knows that the Indians are a deadly lot in the shorter format of the game. The India A team is studded with IPL stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Ambati Rayudu and Ashish Nehra.

The Cricket Club of India should see a full house. Entry for the day-night match is free.

India A (From): YS Chahal, S Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, S Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mandeep Singh, A Nehra, HH Pandya, AT Rayudu, SV Samson, MM Sharma, Yuvraj Singh

England XI (from): MM Ali, JM Bairstow, JT Ball, SW Billings, JC Buttler, LA Dawson, AD Hales, EJG Morgan, LE Plunkett, AU Rashid, JE Root, JJ Roy, BA Stokes, DJ Willey, CR Woakes