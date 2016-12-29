 India, Australia to play 4-match Test series against South Africa in 2017-18 | cricket | Hindustan Times
India, Australia to play 4-match Test series against South Africa in 2017-18

India and Australia will both tour South Africa for four-test series in late 2017 and early 2018 (AFP)

Cricket South Africa said India and Australia will both tour for four-test series in late 2017 and early 2018.

CSA announced part of their fixtures for next season on Thursday, with trips by Bangladesh, India and Australia all confirmed.

Bangladesh will play two tests, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 games in September and October 2017.

Australia will be in South Africa in February and March 2018 for four tests, with exact dates still to be worked out.

India will likely travel in late 2017, although CSA didn’t announce dates for the No. 1-ranked team’s test, ODI and T20 tour. South Africa normally hosts a test series over the year-end holidays but there’s been doubt as to whether India was willing to tour at that time.

