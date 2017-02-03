 India blind cricket team beats South Africa in T20 World CUp | cricket | Hindustan Times
India blind cricket team beats South Africa in T20 World CUp

Defending champions India registered their fourth victory of T20 World Cup for the Blind as they beat South Africa by nine wickets.

cricket Updated: Feb 03, 2017 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Indian blind cricket team

India’s Zafar Iqbal plays a shot against South Africa during the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Friday.(PTI)

Defending champions India registered their fourth victory in the T20 World Cup for the Blind with a convincing nine-wicket win against South Africa at MCA BKC Ground in Mumbai on Friday.

South Africa scored 157/8 after electing to bat, with David Landry hitting an unbeaten 41-ball 42. In reply, India overhauled the target, scoring 158/1 in just 13.5 overs.

India’s Ganesh Babubhai Mundkar, who took 2/14, was declared as Man of the Match. Chasing a competitive target, Muhammed Farhan and Jafar Iqbal scored half-centuries each to steer India to a comfortable victory.

Farhan scored an unbeaten 59, studded with nine boundaries and a six, while Jafar hit an unbeaten 54. Durga Rao (19) was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed, by Ephraim Mathabo.

