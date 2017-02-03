India blind cricket team beats South Africa in T20 World CUp

Defending champions India registered their fourth victory in the T20 World Cup for the Blind with a convincing nine-wicket win against South Africa at MCA BKC Ground in Mumbai on Friday.

South Africa scored 157/8 after electing to bat, with David Landry hitting an unbeaten 41-ball 42. In reply, India overhauled the target, scoring 158/1 in just 13.5 overs.

India’s Ganesh Babubhai Mundkar, who took 2/14, was declared as Man of the Match. Chasing a competitive target, Muhammed Farhan and Jafar Iqbal scored half-centuries each to steer India to a comfortable victory.

Farhan scored an unbeaten 59, studded with nine boundaries and a six, while Jafar hit an unbeaten 54. Durga Rao (19) was the only Indian batsman to be dismissed, by Ephraim Mathabo.