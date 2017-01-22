India chase 322 in Eden Gardens to sweep ODI series against England

England piled up 321/8 after Virat Kohli put them in on winning the toss in the third and final One-day International at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. (live scorecard)

England got 58 in their last five overs after they were 225/4 at the end of the 40th over. (3rd ODI live updates)

Hardik Pandya was India’s most successful bowler taking three for 43 and Ravindra Jadeja took 2/62.

After negotiating a good first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, opener Jason Roy made 65, his third half-century on the trot. Sam Billings (35) and skipper Eoin Morgan (43) got starts they frittered due to poor shot selection. Both were caught by Jasprit Bumrah, Billings trying to reverse sweep and holing out to backward point before Morgan sent one down the fielder’s throat with a flick he could have avoided.

The breakthrough

It was Pandya who got the breakthrough, dismissing Morgan just when he was beginning to play the kind of innings Kolkata Knight Riders expected him to at their home. He had tonked Ravichandran Ashwin over long-on and given Jadeja the treatment using those powerful shoulders to hit a six over the bowler’s head. That over, the 32nd, yielded 13 runs with Jonny Bairstow too going after the left-arm spinner.

Both Morgan and Bairstow benefited from the Decision Review System. The second ball of the 28th over had India appealing for a caught-behind and Kohli sought to review umpire Kumara Dharamsena’s decision that Morgan had not made contact. The India skipper was found to be wrong though hints were to be had in MS Dhoni’s benevolent smile before that. And Bairstow took his review after umpire Anil Chaudhary upheld Dhoni’s appeal, off Pandya. He was on 46 then. Pandya though ended the over by dismissing Jos Buttler, whose cover drive was caught by KL Rahul.

Having survived a no-ball ‘dismissal’ off Bumrah, who had erred similarly in the World T20 semi-final, on 28, Bairstow got to his half-century but couldn’t stay on to take England through the last overs. Like Billings and Morgan, Bairstow fell in the same area though this time Jadeja had to dive to make the catch.

After speaking about the need to convert a good start into something bigger on Saturday, Roy fell to Jadeja, beaten by pace and the fuller length to have his furniture disturbed. This completed a hattrick of Roy dismissals for Jadeja in this series. Not long before that Billings had perished and Ashwin had asked Morgan a difficult question and got Roy to edge one which went for four because slips aren’t used in the 19th over of limited overs cricket.

Morgan and Roy survived and took England to 194 but the skipper threw his wicket away. England could have lost momentum but for some fine rearguard action by Ben Stokes (57) and Chris Woakes (34). Stokes struck some lusty blows, including a six over long-on when Kumar returned for his second spell, in the 46th over. Two balls later, he made space and hit Kumar in the same area but along the ground. He got to a 34-ball half-century before Woakes tore into Bumrah in the 48th over, hitting him for a six and two fours, the last shot through point showing there’s more to his batsmanship than power.