 India end year as top ranked Test team after 4-0 series win over England | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India end year as top ranked Test team after 4-0 series win over England

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2016 17:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Highlight Story

India's Umesh Yadav (L) celebrates the wicket of England's Adil Rashid along with captain Virat Kohli on Day 5 in Chennai. (AFP)

India have ended 2016 as the top ranked Test team on the ICC rankings after registering a 4-0 victory over England in the recently concluded five-match series which culminated with an innings and 75 runs win for the home side in Chennai on Tuesday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The series win has helped India gain five points. They have now moved to 120 points in the last Test team rankings update of 2016, 15 points ahead of second-placed Australia. (SCORECARD)

In contrast, England, who had started the series tied with Australia on 105 points but were ahead on decimal points, have slipped from the second to the fifth position.

England are now on 101 points, one point behind Pakistan and South Africa, who are both on 102 points with Pakistan ranked third on decimal points.

This means that four teams are now within four points of each other with the annual cut-off date of April 1 for the ICC awards not far away.

The side at the top of the rankings on April 1 will receive $1 million. The second-placed side will be awarded $500,000 while the third and fourth placed sides will receive $200,000 and $ 100,000 respectively.

The ICC Test team rankings have seen an interesting year, with Australia, Pakistan and India all holding the top slot between August 21 and October 11.

The Virat Kohli-led side, which was awarded the ICC Test Championship Mace on October 11 following a 3-0 home series sweep over New Zealand, can’t be overtaken this year since the team rankings are updated only at the end of each Test series.

The next Test series to be completed is the ongoing one between Australia and Pakistan with the third and final Test slated in Sydney from January 3-7.

tags

more from cricket

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<