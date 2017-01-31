Jasprit Bumrah plays down umpiring blunders in India vs England T20

Jasprit Bumrah was India’s trump card in the second Twenty20 International against England in Nagpur. He took two wickets of Joe Root and Jos Buttler in the final over as India leveled the three-game series 1-1 by registering a narrow five-run win.

But Bumrah’s achievement has been overshadowed by a controversial decision. Root, batting on 38, was given LBW off Bumrah by Indian umpire C Shamshuddin. Replays showed that the batsman might have got an inside edge.

It left England captain Eoin Morgan fuming.

“There is extreme frustration, absolutely. It (Root’s dismissal) shifted momentum first ball of the 20th over. It is quite a bit of a hammer blow. It’s proved very costly all things considered. A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and we still should have won the game. That we didn’t is disappointing,” said Morgan in his post-match comments.

However, Bumrah said that there was no need to harp on umpiring decision so much.

“We don’t focus too much on the decisions given by the umpires. Sometimes it goes in our favour, sometime it goes in theirs. That happens in cricket and so you have to move on and not focus too much on umpire’s decision,” he said on the eve of the third T20I in Bangalore.

There was another incident when England appeared to bear the brunt of a bad umpiring decision. Shamshuddin gave a LBW reprieve to India skipper Virat Kohli on seven when he missed a Chris Jordan delivery that struck him on the pads.

Nehra’s influence valuable in team

Bumrah was declared Man of the Match for his tight bowling in the second T20I. The 23-year-old star says fellow pacer Ashish Nehra’s experience has helped him in tough situations.

“He has always been helpful. I have played the T20 World Cup with him. He has played a lot of international cricket and has lot of experience in tough situations. His guidance is always very valuable in tough situations. He tells us about what deliveries to bowl according to the pitch and situation,” Bumrah said.

He, however, added that India are working hard to improve fielding. In both the T20Is against England, India fielded second and dew played a factor in the hosts’ poor fielding, Bumrah added.

“It is always difficult when there is dew. While fielding the ball comes at a faster pace than you expect it to come. The high catches are also difficult because the ball is wet. We are working hard on it. We did well in the ODI series, let’s see how it goes in the next match,” he said.