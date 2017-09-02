India pacer Mansi Joshi gifts car to coach after return from Women’s World Cup

Living up to the ‘guru-shishya’ tradition, Indian women’s cricket team fast bowler Mansi Joshi has gifted a new car to her coach Vrinder Rautela at her hometown in Dehradun.

Haryana’s Mansi, who played in two matches during the ICC World Cup in England, presented a new Maruti Swift Desire to Rautela in order to honour his services. Rautela had been wanting to replace his old car with a new one for a year.

After Mansi made her T20 debut for India in the Asia Cup in Bangkok in 2016, she had promised to give Rautela a surprise gift if she was able to find a place in the women’s World Cup squad and she didn’t renege on her promise.

The third pacer in the team after spearhead Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, Mansi did leave an impression in the matches she played against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an emotional Mansi said, “I cannot forget what he has done for me since I started training under him. He has never charged a single rupee from me. I knew he liked this particular car model.

“So, a month back I took him to the showroom saying that I would be buying a car and he could help me out with the right colour. I booked the car that very day and we got the delivery on Friday. It gives a feeling of fulfilment and accomplishment by bringing a smile on my guru’s face. We went for a drive too. He was very happy.”

Mansi, who bagged two wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup, was given Rs. 5 lakh by the Uttarakhand government on the National Sports Day in Dehradun along with spinner left-arm Ekta Bisht.

Both the cricketers were accompanied by their respective coaches, Liyakat Khan and Vrinder Rautela, to the event. Rautela has been instrumental in shaping up Mansi’s career. He helped Mansi with finance, special leather balls used by women cricketers, bats and other things.

“It feels great to see your trainee do well in a mega-event like the World Cup. The ladies made the whole country proud through their superlative show. Although Mansi played just two games, she brought Dehradun international recognition. I remember, I had bought a new scooty for her ahead of the World Cup, so that she could come to the academy with ease.

“She did not have a vehicle then. I only took the new car from her on one condition: if she would take my Maruti Alto in return. Aajkal aise shisya kahan milte hain (Where can you find such trainees these days?). Due to her, girls are taking up the sport with passion,” said Rautela, who trains the 23-year-old Mansi at St Joseph’s Cricket Academy.

Mansi shifted base to Haryana in 2010, as Dehradun did not have a women’s team. Someone who swings the ball both ways, Mansi has a great build and is touted to be India’s next striking fast bowler.