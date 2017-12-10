India sent to bat after Sri Lanka win toss in first ODI, Shreyas Iyer to make debut

India have been sent to bat by Sri Lanka, who won the toss, in the first ODI of a three-match series here on Sunday. This is Rohit Sharma’s first match as skipper with Virat Kohli taking a break. (IND v SL LIVE UPDATES) (IND v SL SCORECARD)

“It is a good toss to lose. There would be initial assistance for new ball bowlers. I am really honoured to be captain of Team India. It is a great responsibility. It is a great challenge. I have a great set of players with me. We would want to do something special today,” is what Rohit had to say at the toss.

For India, the 23-year-old Shreyas Iyer will make his debut in ODIs. Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored four half-centuries in India’s last ODI series against Australia, is not in the playing XI.

The last time these two teams faced each other in an ODI series, in Sri Lanka, India clean-sweeped the contest 5-0.

So, far three ODIs have been played at the HPCA Stadium. And only once has a team scored more than 300 at the venue. That was back in 2014 when India defeated West Indies by 59 runs.

The last time India played an ODI here in October 2016, Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav combined to skittle out New Zealand for 190. India chased down the target in 33.1 overs.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Thisara Perera(c), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep