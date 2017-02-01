India beat England by 75 runs in third T20 as Yuzvendra Chahal claim six wickets

In a sensational spell of leg-spin bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets for 25 runs to bamboozle the England batsman and help India clinch the third Twenty20 international at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. (HIGHLIGHTS | LIVE STREAMING)

The 75-run victory ensured that England would return empty handed from their long tour of India, who completed a clean sweep of the Tests, one-dayers and T20 contests. (SCORECARD)

Chahal claimed five wickets for six runs in two overs in his second spell to apply the finishing touches to the fine work of Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in batting. His figures of 6 for 25 off four overs are the third best overall and the best by any Indian bowler in T20 internationals.

England innings completely collapsed after the wicket of captain Eoin Morgan at the total of 119. The visitors were 119 for two at one stage but lost their last eight wickets for eight runs in 18 balls to be all out for 127.

READ | India vs England T20I: Under-fire umpire C Shamshuddin sidelined at Chinnaswamy

Earlier, powered by half-centuries from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, India did well to post 202 for five.

Dhoni hit 56 off 36 balls and Raina smashed 67 off 45 balls to help the home team recover from the early loss of Virat Kohli’s wicket.

England captain Eoin Morgan’s luck with the coin continued as he made it three in three and once again put India into bat. Given the batting-friendly conditions here, Kohli would also have preferred to chase well.

Suresh Raina plays a shot during the 3rd T20 between India and England at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (PTI)

India were off to a poor start when their captain was run-out cheaply. It was a bizarre dismissal after he patted the ball on the leg-side and took a few steps. His partner KL Rahul also advanced a couple of steps and then both stopped midway. Bowler Chris Jordan hardly had to rush to break the wickets with Kohli well stranded.

To the home crowd’s heartbreak, local boy KL Rahul was also unlucky to be given out off a no-ball, clean bowled by Ben Stokes.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal claims record 6/25 to guide India to a 75-run win vs England

England, who have showed fine bowling performances in the series, once again started well and had India under pressure early, but the team’s three veteran batsmen, Dhoni, Raina and Yuvraj Singh brought the team back into the game. First, Raina and Dhoni added 55 runs in 37 balls for the third wicket, then Dhoni and Yuvraj combined for 57 runs off 28 balls.

Kohli’s decision to promote Dhoni to No 4 proved to be a masterstroke. Freed from the pressures of captaincy, the star keeper-batsman provided glimpses of his old murderous self while hitting five fours and two sixes to break England’s grip. His fifty off 32 balls, with four fours and two sixes was greeted with thunderous applause. Very surprisingly, it was Dhoni’s maiden fifty in T20 internationals.

Raina on other hand, having the task of breaking England’s early thrust, chose to trade in sixes, hitting five against two fours.

The Indian think-tank also decided to blood young Rishabh Pant. Walking into the death overs, the youngster seemed to have his gameplan ready against the slower balls of the pacers. He targeted them with hoicks to the leg side, getting his first four off the third ball he faced, off the wily Tymal Mills.

But, the best take away from the game for the talented player was to see first-hand how to dismantle a bowling attack. The highlight of the innings was Yuvraj smashing Chris Jordan for three sixes and one four to take 24 runs in the 18th over.