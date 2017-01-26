India vs England 1st T20, live cricket score: England opt to bowl at Green Park

England have won the toss and have chosen to bowl in Green Park in Kanpur. The venue is hosting a T20I for the first time while this is Virat Kohli’s first stint as Twenty20 International skipper. Catch live cricket score of India vs England, 1st T20I from Kanpur here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO) (AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN ODI)

16:26 hrs IST: The England national song is being played. Followed by the Indian national anthem. It is a special day today, considering that our Republic has turned 68.

16:23 hrs IST: This is the first match for Ashish Nehra as well since the 2016 IPL. After the tournament, he underwent surgery on his knee.

16:21 hrs IST: Federer is nearing a berth in the final despite losing the third set. He is leading 4-3 in the fourth set.

16:18 hrs IST: Over in Adelaide, Babar Azam has departed after scoring 100. Pakistan need 132 runs in 66 balls. Tall task.

16:13 hrs IST: Heading into the Kanpur match, there was a report that Kohli might try something different. Buzz from the ground is that he might open the innings with KL Rahul.

16:10 hrs IST: So no Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. His wait continues. Suresh Raina has a chance to shine on his home ground and this will be his first international game since March 2016.

16:07 hrs IST: These are the playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parvez Rasool, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

16:03 hrs IST: England have won the toss and chosen to bowl. Parvez Rasool will make his T20I debut for India.

15:57 hrs IST: Confirmed: Parvez Rasool will make his international debut. No idea yet about Rishabh Pant. Some green patches on the pitch but overall, looks excellent for batting.

15:54 hrs IST: Toss is just six minutes away. This will be the start of the T20 carnival for India. After these three matches, there will be two months of IPL followed by the Champions Trophy in 2017.

15:43 hrs IST: This is the first time that Kanpur is hosting a T20I match. It is an early start at Green park because of the faulty floodlight situation at the stadium. This is the reason why there are no Day-Night games in Kanpur.

15:37 hrs IST: Babar Azam is nearing a ton but Australia are on top. Over in Melbourne, it is 1-1 between Federer and Wawrinka with Fedex up by two sets to love.

15:25 hrs IST: A government holiday does not mean it is a sporting holiday. Other than cricket, there is the Australian Open tennis tournament. All Roger Federer fans rejoice as he has taken a two sets to love lead against his fellow Swiss compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka.

15:22 hrs IST: With the toss just 35 minutes away in Kanpur, over in Adelaide, Australia are poised to clinch the series 4-1 against Pakistan after David Warner’s sensational blitz lifted them to 369/7.

15:20 hrs IST: A warm welcome to one and all for the first T20I between India vs England from Kanpur. Firstly, Happy Republic Day to all my Indian friends, brothers and sisters. India is 68 years old as a republic. For all my friends Down Under, Happy Australia Day, maites!!!

Virat Kohli continues to remain unbeaten as captain. After securing the Test series 4-0, his tenure as full-time captain of the Indian team got off to a rousing start with a 2-1 win in the ODIs against England. Heading into the Twenty20 series, Kohli will be aiming for a hat-trick.

India A batsman Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second warm-up one day cricket match between India A and England XI at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) stadium in Mumbai on January 12, 2017. (AFP)

The squad will have some fresh faces, but the one that will garner most attention will be Rishabh Pant. The 19-year-old youngster starred in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy and impressed in the warm-up game against England in Brabourne.

Focus will also be on veteran warhorse and death bowler specialist Ashish Nehra. And Suresh Raina, who last played a T20 for India in World T20 in March 2016, will hope to impress in front of his home fans.

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rested, the focus will be on offspinner Pervez Rasool as he aims to make a mark.

It will be the first time that Kohli will captain India in T20Is. England have a surprisingly good record against India in T20Is, having won five out of eight T20Is.

England will back themselves once again to push the young home team trying a few things before the ICC Champions Trophy in June in UK.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has said these matches have relevance as they try to build-up for the Champions Trophy. The team will also welcome back Joe Root as he missed the Kolkata ODI due to injury.

Kanpur will be hosting its first T20I, having started off the 2016/17 season with India’s 500th Test match.