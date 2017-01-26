India vs England, 1st T20I, Green Park: MS Dhoni takes faltering IND to 147/7

A Twenty20 match always keeps one guessing about a safe total for the side batting first. With no grass on the Green Park pitch, it was supposed to be a batsman’s paradise when Virat Kohli and Co were asked to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

But that wasn’t the case, MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 36 off 27 balls, which contained three fours, besides Suresh Raina (34, 23b, 4x4, 1x6) and Kohli (29, 26b, 4x4) were the highlights for the home side as India could only make 147 for seven in 20 overs. The England bowlers, especially off-spinner Moeen Ali, kept things under control. (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Billed a “bowling terror” for England, Tymal Mills had a brief but effective session on the adjacent wicket on the eve of the match. Mills was watched closely as he was supposed to be the main weapon for skipper Eoin Morgan in the opening T20I.

Before he could send down the first delivery on Thursday, the packed stadium cheered Kohli loudly, and India’s highest run-getter in this format didn’t disappoint the fans.

Opening the innings for the first time in an international, Kohli played the first two deliveries with soft hands, but sent one of Mills’ fastest deliveries for a four to the backward point area to open the account for India.

In the same over, fellow opener KL Rahul too slashed Mills’ short and wide delivery for a four in almost similar fashion. In his first two overs, the Sussex bowler conceded 15 runs.

Mills was impressive in his second spell, sending back Hardik Pandya (9) off his second delivery. Pandya failed to keep a short one down and his shot landed in the hands of Sam Billings at deep backward point. Mills conceded five runs to the disappointment of fans in the 17th over, but conceded seven in his last over.

After failing to connect three deliveries from Chris Jordan in the second over of the innings, Kohli displayed good stroke play, hitting four fours in his 26-ball 29. A wristy chip off Moeen’s first delivery ended his innings as Morgan took the catch with ease.

This didn’t deter Suresh Raina, who played his usual shots, including lofted pulls. The only six of the India innings came when he smacked Ben Stokes’ short one over the mid-on boundary.

Raina, who had two consecutive half-centuries in two IPL games here last summer, looked confident as he stroked the ball well. But a yorker from Stokes uprooted his leg stump. His 23-ball 34 contained four boundaries.

Rahul (8), Yuvraj Singh (12) and Manish Pandey (3) found the going tough. Rahul edged a simple catch to Rashid at square leg, Yuvraj gave a low catch to him at the same position, while Pandey failed to read a slower one from Moeen and was leg before..