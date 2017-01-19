India vs England, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli loses toss, India bat first

Virat Kohli lost the toss and India will bat first in the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium on Thursday. (Live India vs England updates | Live India vs England cricket score)

India have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Umesh Yadav in the match. The conditions in Cuttack, that normally favours swing bowling, has possibly prompted the change. England too have left out leg-spinner Adil Rashid and got in seamer Liam Plunkett.

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble inspect the Barabati Stadium wicket on Thursday (HT Photo | Nilankur Das)

Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble went straight for the pitch as the team arrived at the ground. Only three India players had come to the stadium for training on Wednesday and this was the first time the India skipper got a look and feel of the wicket.

On Wednesday, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul all walked up to the centre to have a look at the pitch after they had finished training and some inputs must have already reached the India camp. But the urgency with which the coach and skipper went up to the wicket suggested the toss could just turn out to be crucial to the outcome of the match.

There is a forecast of heavy dew later in the evening, which will make batting a touch easier and it was no surprise when Virat Kohli looked a touch disappointed after losing the toss.

Fans getting ready to enter the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (HT Photo | Nilankur Das)

India of course will take heart from the fact that in their last match against Sri Lanka, with Virat Kohli as a stand-in skipper, the hosts won handsomely after posting a total well over 300.

Outside, there were long queues in front of all gates as the police set up a three-layer security for the match. No vehicles were being allowed in a 1 km perimeter around the stadium and every spectator was frisked at least twice before he or she finally got into the stands.