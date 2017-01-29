India vs England 2nd T20I: Eoin Morgan wins toss, elects to bowl

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in the second T20I against India, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. (LIVE UPDATES) (LIVE STREAMING) (LIVE SCORECARD)

England made one change to their line-up, bringing in Liam Dawson and left out Liam Plunkett from the playing XI. India skipper Virat Kohli too made one change to the playing XI by including another leg spinner in the team Amit Mishra and dropping Parvez Rasool. India already have one leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed two wickets in the first T20 at Kanpur.

India avoided changing the opening combination, giving KL Rahul another chance to redeem himself. Rahul has been woefully out of form, scoring 8, 5, 11 and 8 in the last three ODIs and one T20I. This is a must-win match for Kohli & Co to keep their chances alive in the T20I series.

“This looks like a typical Indian wicket, there’s not a blade of grass,” said Morgan after winning the toss. Kohli said he too would have loved to bowl first but hopes to draw some positives from their loss to New Zealand here in the World Twenty20 last year.