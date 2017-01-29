India vs England, 2nd T20I live cricket score: Must-win for Virat Kohli’s side

Virat Kohli’s captaincy stint in Twenty20 Internationals got off to a bad start as England defeated India by seven wickets in the first match in Kanpur. Will the home team bounce back or will Eoin Morgan’s side seal an unlikely series win in Nagpur? (LIVE SCORECARD)

Heading into the T20I match between India and England, the authorities are taking no chances when it comes to crowd management. The gates were opened for the fans as early as 3pm on Sunday for the 7pm start of the T20 match. The move resulted in better crowd management. As soon as the gates opened, nearly 25 per cent of the seats were filled up in quick time.

The authorities had a tough time during the last match featuring the hosts at this venue, which was the World T20 opener between against New Zealand last year — when the fans had to queue up for over four hours to get inside the ground

India were tied down by some disciplined bowling from England in Kanpur as their batsmen failed to go for the big shots. Heading into the Nagpur match, the team will have to pull their socks up in the batting. However, the Jamtha venue has not been kind to the hosts.

In two T20Is that they have played here, India have lost both. A loss on Sunday will result in a series loss. The last time they lost a T20I series at home was against South Africa in October 2015.

England, on the other hand, continue their wonderful record in India. They have won three out of four T20Is against India at home and Morgan’s team is on the cusp of a series win. The England skipper led from the front with a magnificent fifty and along with Joe Root, steered the team to safety. With the top order being in good form, the visitors will be aiming to end the tour on a high after the disappointment of the Test and ODI series.