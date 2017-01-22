India vs England, 3rd ODI : Jadhav 90, ENG clinch last-ball thriller to avoid whitewash

Kedar Jadhav blasted a magnificent 90 but India fell short by five runs. India won the series 2-1 as England registered their first win in Eden Gardens. The visitors have also avoided getting whitewashed 3-0 as they won their first match on this tour. Relive all highlights of India vs England, 3rd ODI, here. (Scorecard) (Live Streaming)

22:11 hrs IST: Virat Kohli is presented with the trophy and the whole team joins in the celebration. That is all from us here. The Twenty20 Internationals are next, with the first one in Kanpur on January 26. Bye Bye.

22:06 hrs IST: Virat Kohli: The moment I saw the pitch I thought it was the perfect scenario for the Champions Trophy. Jadhav is a brilliant find for us. We’ve backed him over the last year, he hasn’t had many games, but he is coming into his own. He gives Yuvraj and MS Dhoni the chance to bat higher.

22:03 hrs IST: Eoin Morgan: Roy and Billings did an outstanding job. The bowlers did the job today, I thought we were a lot better today.

22:01 hrs IST: Jadhav: I was planning to play all the six balls. I knew that if I play the six balls the bowler would be under pressure. I think being with MS Dhoni in the team has helped me to keep things calm

21:57 hrs IST: Kedar Jadhav is the Man of the series for scoring 232 runs in the series. He smashed 120 in Pune and 90 in Kolkata.

21:56 hrs IST: Stokes: It was a difficult time the last time I came down here. It was difficult to start with the bat, the ball was doing its bit

21:54 hrs IST: Ben Stokes is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 57 off 39 balls and his 3/63. Redemption in a way for him at this venue.

England finally won their first match in Eden Gardens as they won the match by five runs to seal a consolation win. (BCCI)

21:39 hrs IST: Dot ball! No heroics from Bhuvneshwar as he swings and misses the final ball. England win by five runs but India win the series 2-1. England have finally broken the Eden Gardens jinx as they win their first game here.

21:36 hrs IST: WICKET! Jadhav falls. He is caught at deep cover. Out for 90. India need 6 off 1.

21:35 hrs IST: Another dot. Change of bats. Six needed off 2.

Chris Woakes held his nerve as he got rid of Kedar Jadhav for 90. (BCCI)

21:34 hrs IST: Dot ball. Straight to cover. India need 6 off 3 balls.

21:32 hrs IST: Brilliant from Jadhav. He smashes a six and follows it up with a boundary. India need 6 off 4 balls.

21:31 hrs IST: Single off the last ball. India need 16 off 6. Chris Woakes will bowl the final over.

21:30 hrs IST: Jadhav slogs a couple to mid wicket. 17 runs needed off 7 balls.

21:28 hrs IST: After two dot balls, Jadhav gets an inside edge past the stumps for a boundary. He chases a wide ball again and toe-ends. 19 runs needed off 8 balls.

21:26 hrs IST: Jadhav takes a single. India need 23 off 12. Only Woakes and Ball remain to bowl the remaining overs.

21:24 hrs IST: WICKET! Ashwin mistimes the lofted shot and it is taken at mid off. India need 25 off 13 balls. Ashwin gone for 1.

21:20 hrs IST: Brilliant stuff from Jadhav. Really full ball from Woakes and he pummels it down the ground for a boundary. India need 27 off 18 balls.

Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav shared a partnership of over 100 as India closed in on England’s total. (BCCI)

21:18 hrs IST: WICKET! Jadeja falls as he pulls straight to deep mid wicket. India need 31 off 19

21:16 hrs IST: Jadeja carves Woakes over mid off and gets a crucial boundary. Next ball, he blasts a full toss past umpire Dharmasena for another boundary. 31 needed off 20.

21:14 hrs IST: WOAH! Almost a beamer and Kedar Jadhav gets a run. The ball slipped out of Woakes’ hands. Free-hit coming up.

Hardik Pandya was cleaned up by Ben Stokes for 56 but India got closer to the England total. (BCCI)

21:09 hrs IST: WICKET! Hardik Pandya b Ben Stokes 56 (43), tries to a slog but is cleaned up.

21:05 hrs IST: The 100-run partnership is up between Pandya and Jadhav. India believe. They need 48 off 30 balls. India 274/5 after 45 overs.

21:03 hrs IST: BANG! Pandya, take a bow! What a knock! Thrashes Plunkett over a leaping long on fielder to bring up his maiden fifty. Brilliant stuff.

20:59 hrs IST: England opt for a review. Hardik Pandya edged the ball but umpire Dharmasena does not give it. Replays show no edge and the ball hit his shoulder. Move on!

20:58 hrs IST: Bad start for Jake Ball. He bowls it short on leg stump and Jadhav pulls it down to fine leg.

20:55 hrs IST: 11 runs in the 43rd over. India need 65 off 42 balls. At this rate, they will make it.

Kedar Jadhav notched up his first 50 but Hardik Pandya gave him good company. (BCCI)

20:54 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Does not matter how they come as long as they come. Pandya attempts the slog but the outside edge takes the ball to third man for a boundary. This is Pandya’s highest score in ODIs.

20:53 hrs IST: Jadhav starts the over in style as he hangs back and smashes the pull shot to deep square leg boundary. Pandya is giving him excellent support.

20:51 hrs IST: Pandya gets a vital boundary and Stokes concedes 12 runs in his over. India are 246/5 after 42 overs, needing 76 off 48 balls. Catch live cricket score here.

20:48 hrs IST: Kedar Jadhav notches up his first fifty by slamming Stokes to wide long on. Remember, he has two hundreds as well. If he pulls this off, it will be a remarkable effort on par with his Pune tour-de-force.

20:46 hrs IST: The partnership has gone past 50. India are 234/5, needing 88 runs off 54 balls.

20:41 hrs IST: Last 10 overs remain. India need 93 off 60 balls to clinch a 3-0 whitewash. In the age of T20s, this equation is very much achievable.

20:39 hrs IST: Missed run-out! Pandya was a goner if that had hit. The fielder runs in from mid wicket and has an underarm throw at the bowler’s end but he misses.

20:38 hrs IST: India are responding finally. Pandya slogs but the thick outside edge flies over to third man for a six. India need less than a 100.

Kedar Jadhav neared a fifty as India continued to fight against England in Kolkata. (BCCI)

20:36 hrs IST: Wham! Jadhav keeps India in the contest. He opens his stance up as Woakes bowls a short ball outside off, he forehands it away to long on for a boundary. Next ball, he glances a full ball to fine leg. India are 218/5, needing 104 off 66 balls.

20:32 hrs IST: Only four runs in the 38th over from Stokes. England are turning on the pressure. How will Jadhav and Pandya respond? The conditions are good for bowling.

20:29 hrs IST: Only three runs in the 37th over bowled by Chris Woakes. The pressure is mounting on India and they need some big hits. There is still some assistance on this grassy pitch for the bowlers and with dew, there is extra zip.

20:23 hrs IST: Pandya has also started well as India look to push on. The asking rate is just over eight and India will be hoping that the run-rate does not escalate quickly.

20:17 hrs IST: The England bowlers are still getting plenty of movement off the pitch and in the air. Jadhav holds the key as India require 129 runs in 15 overs.

20.09 hrs IST: Five singles after a thick edge that fetched Hardik Pandya a four. India 182/5 in 33 ovs.

MS Dhoni departed for 25 as England held the advantage in Kolkata (BCCI)

20.01 hrs IST: Gone! BIG WICKET! Goes for a big slash against Ball but only got an edge. India 173/5 in 31.4 overs.

19.58 hrs IST: Moeen Ali trying to keep it tight here. Concedes five in his seventh over. India 171/4 in 31 overs.

19.54 hrs IST: Jake Ball comes in for some punishment this time. First Dhoni slams him through midwicket for a four before Jadhav gets another boundary. India 166/4 in 30 overs.

19.52 hrs IST: Another boundary! This time Jadhav late cuts it to bring up India’s 150. India 153/4 after 29 overs.

19.51 hrs IST: Sharp turn for Moeen! Jadhav tackles that late before top-edging him over short fine-leg for a boundary. India 149/4

19.47 hrs IST: Risk free over after that six. One wide and two singles take India to 143/4 after 28 overs.

19.44 hrs IST: Huge Six! MS Dhoni gets thick top edge off Plunkett over long leg. India 140/4.

19.41 hrs IST: Moeen Ali continues from Club House end. Dhoni plays him out carefully, takes single off fourth ball. India 134/4 in 27 overs.

19:38 hrs IST: WICKET! Yuvraj Singh c Sam Billings b Liam Plunkett 45 (57), India 133/4 in 25.3 overs.

Full ball on the pads, Yuvraj flicks it to deep mid wicket but the timing is not all the great, he holes out to Billings.

19:33 hrs IST: Yuvraj is nearing his 52nd ODI fifty while MS Dhoni is providing great support.

19:28 hrs IST: Yuvraj is on song here! Moeen Ali drags it short and the left-hander pummels the pull into the stands at deep mid wicket.

Virat Kohli departed for 55 as England got the massive wicket. (BCCI)

19:22 hrs IST: WHAM! Another great shot. Short ball from Stokes and Yuvraj mauls the pull shot to deep mid wicket.

19:19 hrs IST: Tremendous shot from Yuvraj. Full and flat delivery outside off and the left-hander creams the cover drive to the deep extra cover region. India 107/3 after 21 overs, needing 215 runs off 174 balls to win. Catch live cricket scores here.

19:15 hrs IST: WICKET! Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Ben Stokes 55 (63), India 102/3 (19.4 overs).

Eden has been silenced. Loose shot from Kohli and Stokes gets his man. Full ball and it kicks up from the pitch, it decks away as Kohli flashes at it and the edge is snapped up.

Virat Kohli notched up his 39th ODI fifty as India stayed on track against England. (BCCI)

19:12 hrs IST: India have crossed the 100-run mark in the 19th over. This pitch demands discipline and Kohli is setting himself up for the perfect launchpad.

19:05 hrs IST: Kohli punches Stokes down the ground and he brings up his 39th ODI fifty. Magnificent knock and he is setting it up for another great chase.

19:02 hrs IST: The short-pitched stuff is not working now. Short ball from Plunkett on leg stump, Yuvraj swivels and pulls it to fine leg for another boundary. India are 89/2 after 17 overs. Catch live cricket scores here.

18:58 hrs IST: There is a fair amount of dew on the Eden Gardens outfield. However, makes no difference as Yuvraj crunches another short ball to the deep mid wicket fence, one bounces and over the ropes.

Yuvraj Singh gave Virat Kohli great company as the Indian skipper neared yet another fifty. (BCCI)

18:55 hrs IST: BAM! What a shot from Yuvraj! Short ball from Stokes and he stands tall to crunch the pull shot to wide long on for a boundary.

18:52 hrs IST: Ben Stokes is into the attack. Kohli is nearing his 39th ODI fifty.

18:49 hrs IST: Short ball from Plunkett and Kohli gets on top of the bounce to guide it to third man for a boundary.

18:47 hrs IST: Conditions are really suiting England’s bowlers out there. Ball gets this delivery to cut back in sharply on off stump, Kohli goes for the drive but gets beaten. The pitch is suddenly behaving differently.

18:41 hrs IST: DROPPED! Oh dear, oh dear! England have committed harakiri. Kohli hits a short ball from Plunkett to third man where Jake Ball drops it. Two balls later, Kohli survives as he gets an inside edge that goes past the stumps. This could prove to be fatal for England’s chances.

18:36 hrs IST: Both Kohli and Yuvraj have dug in and are slowly building a partnership. Can Kohli prove himself to be the master of the chase?

Yuvraj Singh got hit on the chest by a rising delivery from Jake Ball but he hung in there. (BCCI)

18:31 hrs IST: OUCH! That is painful. Jake Ball gets a delivery to rear up sharply and cut back in, the ball hits Yuvraj flush on the rib cage and he is in pain. However, Kohli and him are exchanging laughs which is good to see. India 53/2 in the 10th over. Catch live cricket scores here.

18:25 hrs IST: Another brilliant shot from Kohli. A bit too straight on middle, Kohli whippily flicks it to deep mid wicket for another boundary. The run-rate continues to be strong for India.

MS Dhoni was felicitated by Sourav Ganguly in the Kolkata ODI against England. (BCCI)

18:22 hrs IST: Along with Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni was also felicitated for his contributions as India skipper.

18:18 hrs IST: Unplayable delivery from Woakes. Short of a length ball on leg stump, it zips through and cuts away sharply off the seam, it also bounces a bit more as Yuvraj is beaten all ends up.

18:15 hrs IST: WICKET! KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Jake Ball 11 (11), India 37/2 (6 overs).

Short ball and it climbs up outside off, Rahul goes for the pull and top edges it high, Buttler settles underneath the catch.

18:14 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has gone past 1000 runs as ODI captain. He is the fastest to get to the landmark, in just 17 games, beating AB de Villiers’ record.

18:11 hrs IST: Willey is walking off the field. Apparently he is suffering from discomfort on his left shoulder. This is a big blow for England..

18:07 hrs IST: Kohli starts off aggressively again. Full ball and in the slot outside off, Kohli creams the straight drive to the long off fence. So simple.

18:04 hrs IST: There is plenty of swing and seam on offer in the night sky. Willey is struggling to control the line as he concedes more wides.

A stand in the Eden Gardens has been named after Sourav Ganguly, the former India cricket team captain. (BCCI)

18:00 hrs IST: During the break, Eden Gardens finally crowned their Prince of Kolkata. A stand was named after Sourav Ganguly. Wonderful moment.

17:57 hrs IST: Sublime way to get going! After getting beaten first ball, Kohli flicks a Woakes delivery on the pads to fine leg. He goes even better as he clips another straight ball to widish long on.

Ajinkya Rahane failed on comeback as he was bowled for 1 by David Willey in pursuit of 322. (BCCI)

17:53 hrs IST: WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane b David Willey 1 (6), India 13/1 in 1.4 overs.

Beautiful bowling from Willey. Full delivery angled across and it shapes back in late, Rahane misses it and the off stump is knocked back. Failure for Rahane on comeback.

17:49 hrs IST: Very costly. Rahul launches Woakes well back into the stands at long off to get off the mark in style and he finishes the over with a whippy flick to deep mid wicket. India 11/0 in the first over. Catch live cricket scores here.

17:47 hrs IST: Woakes is getting extra bounce and nip off the deck, Rahul gets beaten, but in one delivery, the ball brushed the glove, England did not appeal and they do not review. How costly will that be?

17:45 hrs IST: We are back for the chase. Chris Woakes will open the bowling with three slips in place.

Ben Stokes smashed a fifty off 34 balls as England notched up 321/8 in the Kolkata ODI against India. (BCCI)

17:12 hrs IST: WICKET! Plunkett is run-out in the quest for a second run and England have finished on 321/8 after 50 overs. It will be a tricky target but can India chase it down? Join us in 40 minutes to find out.

17:09 hrs IST: WICKET! Chris Woakes run out (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) 34 (19), England 319/7 in 49.4 overs.

Looks to flick to fine leg but misses it and he is run-out at non-striker’s end.

17:08 hrs IST: Outstanding shot from Woakes. Yorker outside off and he squeezes it out to deep backward point for a boundary.

17:04 hrs IST: After the six, two consecutive fours. This over is really hurting India. They can get to 330 now. Expensive over from Bumrah ends as England reach 311/6 in 49 overs.

17:02 hrs IST: England bring up the 300. Woakes top-edges a pull off Bumrah and it goes over fine leg.

Ben Stokes notched up his 8th fifty as England neared 300. (BCCI)

17:00 hrs IST: Stokes notches up his eighth ODI fifty off just 34 balls. It has been a splendid effort and England will go past 300. After 48 overs, England are 295/6.

16:56 hrs IST: Seven runs in Bumrah’s over and after 47 overs, England are 284/6. Stokes nearing 50.

16:49 hrs IST: Appeal for a catch and the third umpire is being called in. Did Dhoni take the catch cleanly? Stokes bottom-edged a wide ball but it landed just in front of Dhoni’s gloves. However, it ends an expensive over from Bhuvneshwar as he concedes 14 runs in the 46th over. England 277/4. Catch live cricket scores.

16:46 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar is into the attack and he bowls a short and wide slow ball outside off, Stokes jumps down the track and muscles it over long on for another six.

16:45 hrs IST: Ben Stokes pulls a short ball down to fine leg for a boundary. Until he is there, England will easily go past 300. After 45 overs, England are 263/6.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with three important wickets and ended up with figures of 10-1-49-3. (BCCI)

16:39 hrs IST: Pandya has finished his spell. 10-1-49-3. Brilliant effort from the young pacer. Can India keep England to under 300?

16:37 hrs IST: Chris Woakes brings up the England 250 in style by pulling Pandya to the deep backward square leg fence.

16:34 hrs IST: WICKET! Moeen Ali c Ravindra Jadeja b Jasprit Bumrah 2 (5), England 246/6 in 43 overs.

Brilliant ball from Bumrah. Short and rising up sharply on off stump, Moeen fends at it and the ball lobs up to backward point.

16:28 hrs IST: WICKET! Jonny Bairstow c Ravindra Jadeja b Hardik Pandya 56 (64), England 237/5 in 41.2 overs.

Short and wide ball, Bairstow slaps the cut to point where Jadeja moves to his left tot take the catch.

16:24 hrs IST: Over in Sydney, Australia have hammered Pakistan by 86 runs to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Well done, Australia.

16:21 hrs IST: KABOOM! Stokes has immediately started dictating terms here. He dances down the track to Ashwin and clobbers him over long on for a six. England make a good start at the death.

Jonny Bairstow notched up his third ODI fifty as England made solid progress. (BCCI)

16:19 hrs IST: Ben Stokes has started aggressively. England are 225/4 in 40 overs. Ideal batsmen at the crease to push them beyond 350.

16:15 hrs IST: Bairstow brings up his third fifty in ODIs. Well played. He is the key now along with Ben Stokes.

Hardik Pandya got his second wicket as he removed Jos Buttler for 11. (BCCI)

16:12 hrs IST: WICKET! Jos Buttler c KL Rahul b Hardik Pandya 11 (15), England 212/4 in 38 overs.

Tame dismissal. Buttler mistimes the drive to cover and it is a simple catch.

16:09 hrs IST: MS Dhoni appeals for a catch and umpire Chaudhary raises the finger. Bairstow goes for the review. No bat or glove involved as he misses the pull. The ball hit his back thigh pad. He survives. Dhoni gets it wrong for once.

16:05 hrs IST: Swept powerfully. Ashwin bowls it too full and Bairstow nails the sweep to the fine leg fence. He is closing in on his fifty.

15:58 hrs IST: Edged but safe! Slip was brought in but it still went wide of Kohli. England bring up the 200 in the 35th over. With Buttler at the crease, a 350-score looks possible. England 202/3 in 35 overs.

15:53 hrs IST: WICKET! Eoin Morgan c Jasprit Bumrah b Hardik Pandya 43 (44), England 194/3 in 33.4 overs.

Shortish off cutter and on the pads, Morgan flicks it to short fine leg but straight to Bumrah, dangerous partnership broken.

Eoin Morgan struck some lusty blows as England launched a fightback in the Kolkata ODI. (BCCI)

15:46 hrs IST: WHAM! Morgan is on song here. Ashwin bowls it too short and Morgan camps on the back foot to crunch the pull into the stands at deep mid wicket. The acceleration is on.

15:43 hrs IST: BOOM! Jadeja bowls it too full and he blasts it over long off for another six. The England skipper is in prime form.

15:42 hrs IST: Over in Sydney, Pakistan have lost Shoaib Malik and are staring at a series defeat.

15:39 hrs IST: Morgan takes a flighted delivery on the full and thumps it down the ground for a boundary. England 172/2 after 31 overs. Catch live cricket scores here

15:37 hrs IST: The partnership between Morgan and Bairstow has crossed 50. England will need this partnership to prosper if they are to cross 300.

Jonny Bairstow was caught off a no-ball as he survived in Kolkata. (BCCI)

15:31 hrs IST: Insult to injury! Full toss and almost waist-high, Morgan dispatches it to deep square leg. Horror over this from Bumrah. Kohli is absolutely livid.

15:29 hrs IST: Bairstow is caught! Straight to third man. But umpire wants to check. Bumrah has overstepped and it will be a free-hit. This over has been frustrating for Kohli and India.

Virat Kohli lost a review as he tried for an LBW and caught behind appeal against Eoin Morgan. (BCCI)

15:26 hrs IST: Loud appeal for a catch and LBW. Epic fail on both counts. Umpire Dharmasena gets one right! Breaking news! Ball pitched outside the line of leg stump while there was no edge. Kohli wanted the review and he stopped MS Dhoni from saying anything.

15:23 hrs IST: Bairstow brings up the team 150 in the 28th over in style. Quicker delivery but too short and wide, Bairstow lashes the cut to the deep backward point boundary.

15:18 hrs IST: Inside edged but safe! Morgan dances down the track and Bumrah bowls the slow off-cutter, Morgan tries to swipe across the line but gets an inside edge that goes past leg stump and MS Dhoni. England 143/2 after 27 overs.

15:17 hrs IST: Bumrah is into the attack now. One more wicket for Virat Kohli and India will hold the upper hand.

15:13 hrs IST: BANG! Bairstow looking to attack. Jadeja tosses this delivery up and Bairstow skips down the track to blast it over long off for a six.

Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow tried to revive England in Eden Gardens. (BCCI)

15:12 hrs IST: In 25 overs, England are 127/2. They will need a major boost towards the end if they are to cross 350, which is nowadays considered a par score.

15:10 hrs IST: Jadeja’s figures are 5-0-21-2. Bairstow breaks the shackles by sweeping Ashwin to long leg for a boundary.

15:05 hrs IST: Jadeja and Ashwin are building immense pressure here. Morgan employs the reverse sweep but gets hit on the pad. England are 119/2 after 23 overs. Catch live cricket scores here.

15:02 hrs IST: In Sydney, the run-rate is mounting and Pakistan are struggling to keep pace with it.

15:01 hrs IST: Ashwin has a slip in place. England have to rebuild. Eoin Morgan, who blasted a magnificent century in the last match, holds the key.

Ravindra Jadeja struck twice as he dismissed Jason Roy for the third time in the series. (BCCI)

14:57 hrs IST: WICKET! Jason Roy b Ravindra Jadeja 65 (56), England 110/2 in 19.4 overs.

Flatter delivery but full in length, it dips on Roy as he goes on the back foot and gets cleaned up. Third time Jadeja has dismissed Roy in the series.

14:52 hrs IST: Ashwin is into the attack. He is getting some turn. He almost beats Roy in the flight but the outside edge goes past Dhoni for a boundary to third man. England 109/1 in 19 overs.

14:47 hrs IST: WICKET! Sam Billings c Jasprit Bumrah b Ravindra Jadeja 35 (58), England 98/1 in 17.2 overs.

Flat and wide delivery outside off, Billings reverse sweeps in the air to short third man where Bumrah leaps and takes the catch.

14:42 hrs IST: Roy continues to blaze away. Slightly short from Yuvraj and Roy goes on the back foot to cut it to third man for another boundary. India are now getting a bit worried.

Jason Roy notched up his third consecutive fifty of the series as he smashed his eighth ODI half-century. (BCCI)

14:38 hrs IST: Hat-trick of 50s from Roy. What a series he is having. Flighted delivery from Jadeja and Roy dances down the track to launch it over long off for a big six. Eighth fifty overall and England are 91/0 in the 16th over. Catch live cricket scores here

14:37 hrs IST: Ravindra Jadeja comes in from the other end. Can India stop the flow of runs?

14:35 hrs IST: Loud appeal for an LBW from Yuvraj but not given! Billings moves to the off side and attempts the sweep but misses it, impact outside off. England 80/0 in 15 overs.

14:34 hrs IST: Roy comes closer to his fifty. Full ball on leg stump from Yuvraj and Roy sweeps it to fine leg for a boundary.

14:31 hrs IST: Bumrah is trying the bouncer and the off-cutter but India are struggling to get the breakthrough. England 73/0 after 14 overs.

Yuvraj Singh came on to bowl in the third ODI against England in Kolkata as Kohli searched for the breakthrough. (BCCI)

14:27 hrs IST: Yuvraj Singh comes on to bowl in the 13th over. Concedes just five runs. Maybe, he might get a lot of bowling chances today.

14:22 hrs IST: Pandya struggles as he gets hit for another boundary. England are 53/0 in the 11th over. Good platform laid.

14:19 hrs IST: Over in Sydney, Australia have got the big wicket of Sharjeel Khan. He was looking dangerous.

14:17 hrs IST: Change of ends for Pandya as he replaces Bhuvneshwar. Not a good start as he gets drive down the ground for a boundary to long off.

Jasprit Bumrah troubled the England batsman with swing and pace as India kept the flow of runs tight. (BCCI)

14:13 hrs IST: Over in Sydney, Sharjeel has notched up a fifty but Pakistan have lost another wicket.

14:12 hrs IST: Bumrah continues to trouble Billings. After clubbing a full ball past cover for a boundary, Bumrah cuts the batsman in half with sharp off-cutter. England 43/0 after 10 overs.

14:09 hrs IST: After 10 consecutive dot balls. Roy breaks the shackles. He dances down the track and slices the drive to deep extra cover.

14:06 hrs IST: Bumrah starts off well with a maiden. A bit of extra bounce and zip off the wicket.

Hardik Pandya started off well but conceded a couple of boundaries in his fourth over. (BCCI)

14:03 hrs IST: First bowling change by Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Pandya.

13:59 hrs IST: Over in Sydney, Sharjeel Khan is holding firm as Pakistan try to fightback in pursuit of Australia’s 353/6.

13:58 hrs IST: Good battle going on. Pandya beats Roy with some swing movement off the seam and the batsman gets beaten. Howeve, roy has the last laugh as he drills a full ball to the long off fence for a boundary. England 32/0 after six overs. Catch live cricket scores here.

13:56 hrs IST: Some sightscreen issues for the batsman and bowler misses his run-up. Unnecessary delays in this over from Pandya.

13:51 hrs IST: Poor ball from Bhuvneshwar. Short and wide delivery outside off and Roy cracks the cut to the deep backward point fence. Next ball, he misses his length again and Roy clips the full ball on the pads to wide long on. England 27/0 after five overs.

Jason Roy got going with three boundaries while Sam Billings also got going with two boundaries. (BCCI)

13:47 hrs IST: Sweet timing! Roy is in magnificent form. Full ball from Pandya on the pads and Roy whips it to the wide long on fence for a boundary. Billings also gets off the mark in style by caressing a full ball past mid off for a boundary and ending the over with a flick to deep square leg. After four overs, England are 19/0.

13:44 hrs IST: Billings has faced 10 balls but he is yet to get off the mark. England 6/0 after 3 overs.

13:42 hrs IST: First runs off the bat for England. Bhuvneshwar bowls the delivery a bit too full on leg stump and Roy shuffles to the off side to flick it to deep square leg. However, next ball, he beats him with an outswinger.

13:40 hrs IST: Perfect over from Pandya. Beating the batsman with swing and pace for a maiden over. England 1/0.

13:37 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya will open the bowling at the other end. He too gets some away swing but more off the wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya started off well for India by getting some swing and pace. (BCCI)

13:34 hrs IST: Good start for Bhuvneshwar. Swing in and away, bit of zip off the wicket and a bit of extra bounce as well. England 1/0 after the first over.

13:32 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start proceedings here. Two slips in place and he gets some outswing and inswing. Good start. Catch live cricket scores here

13:26 hrs IST: The national anthems are all done. We are set for action. How will this pitch play? There are some sprinklings of grass but it looks to be a good wicket.

13:20 hrs IST: England are coming back to a venue where they have endured painful memories. The 1987 World Cup loss to Australia in the final and the World T20 final loss to the West Indies in 2016 all took place at this venue.

13:11 hrs IST: Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, David Willey

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

13:07 hrs IST: Big change in the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane has replaced Shikhar Dhawan for India. Meanwhile, England have suffered a massive blow with Joe Root being ruled out due to a niggle. Sam Billings comes in his place.

13:01 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has won the toss and will field first in Kolkata. Ajinkya Rahane has replaced Shikhar Dhawan for India. That, one can say, was on expected lines.

England and Eoin Morgan will be battling this one question for a very long time: How do they win in India? They posted 350 in Pune but still lost. They came close to chasing 382 in Cuttack but landed up 15 runs short. These losses have prolonged their nightmare in India, where they have not won an ODI bilateral series since 1984.

The fact that England lost after posting over 350 lies squarely on the efforts of India’s three great batsman. If Virat Kohli’s 122 in Pune was dazzling, then Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s centuries in Cuttack was the showstopper. With the middle order in prime form, it will be up to the openers to get into form. Shikhar Dhawan continues to struggle and heading into Kolkata, he had an injury scare but is expected to play.

With this match being the last ODI before the Champions Trophy in June 2017, the onus is on India to win and complete a whitewash to continue what has been a remarkable season