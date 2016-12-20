India vs England 5th Test statistical highlights: India’s epic win in Chennai

Ravindra Jadeja ripped the heart out of England’s batting order to bowl India to a thumping innings and 75-run victory in the fifth and final Test on Tuesday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The left-arm spinner claimed seven of the 10 English wickets that tumbled in the final two sessions as India completed an emphatic 4-0 series win. (SCORECARD)

This was India’s biggest victory over England. India’s previous biggest win over England was an innings and 46 runs at Leeds in 2002 while an innings and 36 runs victory in the previous Test at Mumbai was the biggest at home.

India’s 4-0 series win was their biggest series victory over England. The 3-0 victory in three-Test series in 1992-93 was India’s previous best performance in a series against England. It was only second time when India won four Tests in a series. India defeated Australia 4-0 in a four-Test series at home in 2012-13.

The Indian team also set a new record of most consecutive Test without a defeat. The Chennai win was India’s 18th consecutive Test without defeat. They went 17 Tests without a defeat between September 1985 and March 1987.

There have been only seven instances of teams going more than 18 Tests without a defeat, with West Indies’ 27-match stretch in the 1980s being the best.

Ravindra Jadeja recorded his best bowling performance in an innings by taking seven for 48 in England’s second innings. His previous best was six for 138 against South Africa at Durban in 2013-14.

The slow left-arm spinner from Saurashtra took 10 wickets for 154 runs which was his best bowling in a Test match surpassing eight for 46 against South Africa at Mohali in 2015-16.

Other highlights from India vs England fifth Test in Chennai:

England lost the Chennai Test despite making 477 in the first inning. It was the first time when a team lost by an innings after scoring 450 or more in the first innings of a Test.

There are three instances of teams losing by an innings after scoring 400 or more in the first innings of a Test. In 1930, England lost to Australia by an innings and 39 runs at The Oval, and in 2011, Sri Lanka lost in Cardiff by an innings and 14 runs against England.The last time was in the previous Test match at Mumbai when England lost to India by an innings and 36 runs

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Alastair Cook for the sixth time in this series. It was the most a bowler has dismissed England skipper in any Test series. Cook averaged just 12.50 runs in the series against Jadeja.

The 103-run stand was the 25th century opening partnerships Alastair Cook has been involved in which was the most by any opener. He went past England’s Jack Hobbs and South African Graeme Smith, who had been involved in 24 hundreds partnerships for the first wicket.

Keaton Jennings is the 10th opening partner with whom Cook has shared a century partnership, which is also a record. The previous record was Graham Gooch’s nine partners.

Virat Kohli became the second Indian skipper to led India in 18 successive Tests without a defeat. Sunil Gavaskar had also led in 18 consecutive Tests without a loss, his first 18 Tests in charge from 1976 to 1980. Kapil Dev had a 17-Test run without a defeat. Kohli had two defeats in his first four Tests and no loss since then.

(With inputs from S. Pervez Qaiser)