India vs England: Green Park ready for first T20I, but light issues remain

Light and dew would be the biggest challenges for both India and England when the two sides take on each other in the first T20I, at the Green Park Stadium on Republic Day.

The match will start at 4.30pm. The other two matches of the three-match series at Nagpur on January 29 and at Bangalore on February 1 would start at 7.00 pm. “Dew is one of the reasons for early start of the match, but poor ‘lux levels’ (index to measure light intensity) is the key issue,” an UP Cricket Association official told HT on Monday.

“Though weather man has confirmed a clear sky on Thursday, smog may lead to poor visibility later in the evening, especially near the players’ pavilion. We have taken BCCI’s permission for an early start,” he added.

“Spraying of APSA-80 (anti-dew chemical) will help us control the dew to a certain level,” chief curator Shiv Kumar said.

NO NEW LIGHTS

UPCA’s proposal to sanction Rs 15-16 crore for reinstalling lights at the only Test centre in the state has been rejected by the government. “Instead, we plan to reduce the roof of the VVIP pavilion. It will ensure better light in the area in front of the stands,” a government official said. “It would need just a few lakh,” he added ahead of the first T20I to be played in this venue.

In the past, UP Cricket Association has hosted two IPL matches in May last year.

Floodlights were installed here in 2002 at a cost of Rs 5.54 crore. But the venue could not stage a day-night match because of inadequate light intensity. Last year, the first ODI of the five-match series between India and South Africa was played during the day.