India vs England ODI series: Carnival for batsman, festival of runs

In modern day cricket, batsmen prosper and bowlers suffer. Top order batsmen score centuries and double centuries for fun. Runs are being scored freely, with par-scores now being pushed beyond 300 or 350.

In the India vs England contest, the series witnessed a festival of runs being scored. It was a series in which batsmen made merry. (SCORECARD | HIGHLIGHTS)

In the first ODI in Pune, England scored 350 but India bettered it with 356/7 thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav. In Cuttack, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s centuries powered India to 381/6 before Eoin Morgan’s brilliant ton got England to 366. In Pune, a total of 706 runs were scored. In Cuttack, 747 runs were scored. In Kolkata, a total of 637 runs were scored but India lost by 5 runs. However, India secured the series 2-1.

This was the first time that England had scored three 300-plus scores in a three-match series. Before this, during the series against New Zealand in 2015, England had notched up four 300-plus totals in five games.

The series aggregate of 2090 runs in a three-match series is the most-ever in a three-match series. The previous best aggregate in a three-match series was 1892 runs by Asia XI in the three-match series against Africa XI in Bangalore and Chennai. In all three matches in that series, Asia XI had notched up 300-plus scores in all three matches as they secured a 3-0 whitewash.

If one has to look at an international three-match series between two Test playing nations, then it is 1884 runs during the India vs South Africa series in 2010. It was a series which saw the first double century in ODI cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring 200 in Gwalior. India won that series 2-1.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh both scored centuries in the second ODI match against England. (PTI)

When it comes to a five-match ODI series, India are on top there as well. In the 2016 series against Australia Down Under, the series aggregate was 3159 runs, beating the previous mark of 3151 runs between England and New Zealand in 2015. India lost that series 1-4.

When one looks at four-match Test series, India top the charts. In the series against Australia in 2014/15, across the four-Test series, an aggregate of 5870 runs were scored in the series, the most ever in a series of four Tests or below. India lost the series 0-2 but it was notable for Virat Kohli scoring four tons and scoring 692 runs at an average of over 86 in the series. Australia’s Steven Smith notched up centuries in all matches to score 769 runs at an average of 128.16.

The previous highest was also held by India vs Australia, during the 2003/04 series in India in which the series aggregate was 5651 runs in the four-Test series. The highest aggregate in a five-Test series is 6826 in the 1928/29 Ashes series between England and Australia in England.