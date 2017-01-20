India vs England: Opener Alex Hales out of tour with fractured hand

England, already trailing 2-0 lead to India in the ongoing ODI series, received another jolt on Friday with opener Alex Hales being declared unfit for remainder of the tour.

“Hales will miss the remainder of England’s tour of India after scans revealed that he fractured his right hand during the second one-day international against India on Thursday in Cuttack,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“Hales sustained the injury attempting a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground. He will return to England on Saturday and will see a hand surgeon next week.”

Hales’s replacement has not yet been named. “England will announce Hales’s replacement in the T20 squad for the three-match series against India, starting on 26 January, in due course,” the ECB said.

Hales scored 14 in the second ODI in Cuttack where England (366/8) fell short of India’s total of 381/6 by 15 runs.

In the first match in Pune, Hales scored only nine with England (350/7) losing to India (356/7) by three wickets.

The 28-year-old Hales has so far played 40 ODIs (1345 runs), 45 T20Is (1257 runs) and 11 Tests (573 runs) for England so far.