India vs England: Pune ODI wicket likely to be full of runs

When India and Sri Lanka played a T20 at the MCA Stadium in February last, they were treated to an England-like wicket, the bounce and seaming conditions starling the teams.

When England take on India in the first ODI here on Sunday, the conditions will not be similar. The teams are likely to encounter a flat deck which will offer plenty of runs.

“It will be a spectator-oriented wicket. We have to keep fans in mind as they like to see runs being scored,” a Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) official told HT on Friday.

The seaming conditions in the India-Lanka match had left the teams befuddled. India was bowled out for 101 with half the side back in the pavilion for 50. Sri Lanka chased the target with five wickets in hand to win the opening match of the three-T20I series.

Curator Pandurang Salgaocar again dished out a seaming track for the Ranji Trophy final here last year.

Did the outcome of the Sri Lanka match have a bearing on the wicket this time? “Not at all, for a one-day match, people like to see runs being scored,” he said.

The MCA official expects at least 300 runs to be scored by the team batting first. “I feel 300 on this wicket is gettable. So, the team batting first has to score a healthy total which will be difficult to chase,” he said.