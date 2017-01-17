India vs England: Run-fest on offer in Cuttack ODI but dew a factor at Barabati

The run-fest in the first one-dayer between India and England at Pune has raised hopes of a high-scoring series where teams will go hammer and tongs right from the word go.

If curator Ashish Bhowmick’s words are an indication, the second ODI here at the Barabati Stadium promises a slugfest by batsmen too.

But there is another point of concern. With the temperatures dipping in eastern India, dew is going to play a part in the match. “There has been heavy dew every evening for the past few days,” Bhowmick, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) East Zone curator, told HT.

If the dew persists on Thursday as well, the team batting second could get a clear advantage and that, in turn, could make the toss crucial to the outcome of the match.

The soggy conditions hamper movement and spinners too find it difficult to grip the ball. On the other hand, on a slow wicket like Barabati’s, the moisture makes the ball come on the bat nicely and enhances stroke-play.

The BCCI, keeping in mind the conditions, has been scheduling day-night matches an hour earlier than the usual 2.30pm start, but Bhowmick wasn’t too sure whether it would be enough to make it an absolute even contest.

“We are prepared with Super Soppers and ropes. The groundsmen here are very experienced and I am sure they will try their best to handle the situation,” Bhowmick added.

Bhowmick is here for the last three days and is presiding over every detail to dish out a batting paradise on Thursday afternoon. He seemed satisfied on Tuesday with most of the work on the wicket pretty much done.

Only twice has a team scored beyond 300 in an ODI in Cuttack. The last time was three years back when India had an opening partnership of 231 between Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane against Sri Lanka. Thursday could just add to the list.