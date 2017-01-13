India vs England: Skipper Eoin Morgan visitors’ ‘driving point’, says Ben Stokes

For England, to clinch their first One-Day International series in India since 1984-85 will require a massive effort not just from every member in the team, but also from their skipper Eoin Morgan who is currently woefully out of form.

With scores of three and nought in the two warm-up matches against India ‘A’, the pressure on Morgan to deliver with the bat is only increasing.

Although he comes into the India series with two half centuries in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, One-Day cricket will pose its unique challenges for Morgan to cope with if he has to keep his place intact in the team for the Champions Trophy in England this summer.

However, England’s Ben Stokes is not worried about the skipper’s poor batting form. “There are no concerns, everyone goes through bad patches (and) good form is quickly forgotten. He (has) led the team very well. He is (the) driving point of what we want to be about in one-dayers. Morgy is a class player in his own right and I am sure he will come good,” said Stokes on Friday.

With this three-match ODI series, England will kick off their Champions Trophy preparations which will take place in June in England. They will play the West Indies, Ireland and South Africa in the build-up to the big tournament.

“The conditions (here) will be different from what we come up in Champions Trophy in England. In international cricket, you play around the world. You adapt to different conditions which is not difficult for us. What type of wickets we get (here), whether they will be slow, low from watching one-day cricket in India on TV, we are pretty good. We have to see what is ahead of us in terms of this series,” said Stokes.