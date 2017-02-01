This is what happened to controversial umpire Shamshuddin in 3rd IND v ENG T20

Under fire for wrong decisions in the second Twenty20 international between India and England at Nagpur, umpire C Shamshuddin was replaced for the final game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (3rd T20I SCORECARD)

There was no official word on whether the umpire voluntarily stepped aside or was asked to. (LIVE STREAMING)

Nitin Menon, who was appointed TV umpire for the game, came out to officiate with Anil Chaudhary, while Shamshuddin took his place as TV umpire.

Shamshuddin was under huge pressure in the game after his wrong decision against Joe Root in the final over of the England chase. The England batsmen was given LBW off Jasprit Bumrah by Shamshuddin on 38, with England needing eight runs off six balls.

Replays showed that the batsman got an inside edge. England went on to lose the game, but India’s victory was overshadowed by the umpiring error.

England captain Eoin Morgan had complained after the match about the umpiring. “It (Root’s dismissal) shifted momentum first ball of the 20th over. It is quite a bit of a hammer blow. It’s proved very costly all things considered. A couple of decisions didn’t go our way and we still should have won the game. That we didn’t is disappointing,” said Morgan after the game.

On the eve of the match, Root though had refused to single out Shamshuddin, calling it a genuine mistake by the umpire.

“I have no problem with him umpiring any of our future games. As a player you’re going to make mistakes and as an umpire you’re going to do exactly the same. I don’t think it would be right to single him out as a person at fault for that game. There were things in the game that we could have done better. So it would be wrong to single him out and have a personal go at him but if that was in a major tournament – in final or a semifinal – from a decision that goes against us, we’re going to feel bitterly disappointed. It wouldn’t be fair to him as the umpire standing in the game to have to deal with the aftermath,” Root had said.

Shamshuddin was not just involved in the wrong decision regarding Joe Root. In the India innings, he did not give Virat Kohli LBW when he was trapped in front by Chris Jordan on 7.