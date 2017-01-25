India vs England: Virat Kohli aims for T20 dominance after ODI, Test success

Virat Kohli is eyeing a hat-trick as full-time captain. After winning the Test series against England 4-0, he won the ODI series 2-1. Kohli will be aiming to continue his dominance and seal the T20I series, which begins with the first tie at Kanpur on Thursday, as well.

This will be India’s first T20I since the two-match T20I series against West Indies in Florida. That series was memorable for the 489-run humdinger in the first match that India lost by a run. It produced the highest aggregate in a T20I match.

Kohli has enjoyed a phenomenal 2016 in which he smashed 641 runs in 15 games at an average of 106.83 and a strike-rate of 140. His magnificent form also includes 973 runs in the Indian Premier League, where he slammed four hundreds. Heading into this match, England will be aware of the damage India’s skipper can do.

The visitors, though, have also enjoyed success in this format. They reached the 2016 World T20 final where they lost to the West Indies while against India, they have a positive head-to-head record. Buoyed by their recent win in the Kolkata ODI, they will be seeking a consolation series win in the three-match series.

Heading into the Kanpur T20I, here are some interesting numbers in contests between these two nations.

0 - Number of times Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in 41 Twenty20 International innings. Overall, he is sixth in the all-time list of batsmen who have not been dismissed for 0. Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews leads the list with 54 innings.

5 - Number of Twenty20 Internationals wins for England against Kohli’s team. In India, they lead 2-1 while overall, they have a 5-3 advantage.

3 - Number of teams against whom India have a negative head-to-head record in T20Is. Other than England, India have a 2-4 record against West Indies and 0-5 record against New Zealand.

184 - Number of runs for Virat Kohli in T20Is against England, the most by an Indian batsman. In India’s previous T20I against England in Birmingham in 2014, he smashed 66 which was his only success on a tough tour.

57 - Kohli’s average in T20Is, the most for a batsman with a minimum of 10 innings. He is the only batsman to have an average of over 50 in all three formats.

8 - Number of Twenty20 Internationals between India and England. Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni has featured in all encounters between the two nations.

Yuvraj Singh became the first batsman to hit six sixes in one over in a T20I match and he achieved it against England in the 2007 World T20 clash in Durban. (Getty Images)

12 - Number of sixes by Yuvraj Singh against England, the most by an India batsman against England. It is the second-most number of sixes he has hit against one team in this format, the highest being 19 against Australia. It was against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup clash in Durban when he became the only batsman in this format to hit six sixes in one over.

6 - Among current members of the India T20I squad, Yuvraj Singh is the leading wicket-taker with six wickets in five games. Overall, Harbhajan Singh has the most with eight wickets in three games.

10 - Number of 50-plus scores by India and England batsmen in T20I clashes. Eoin Morgan, England’s skipper holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is with 71 which he achieved in 2014 in Birmingham. For India, Virender Sehwag has the highest individual score with 68 in the 2007 World T20 in Durban.

12 - Number of balls in which Yuvraj got to his fifty. It remains the fastest in T20I history and it was against England in Durban in 2007.