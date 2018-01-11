India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Centurion: Team details, past cricket records

Ahead of the 2nd cricket Test between India and South Africa in Centurion, here is a look at the team details of both sides and their past records.

SOUTH AFRICA

Test ranking: Second

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Ottis Gibson

Top ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (10)

Top ranked test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (1)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Last five tests

- vs England (Manchester): Lost by 177 runs

- vs Bangladesh (Potchefstroom): Won by 333 runs

- vs Bangladesh (Bloemfontein): Won by an innings and 254 runs

- vs Zimbabwe (Port Elizabeth): Won by an innings and 120 runs

- vs India (Cape Town): Won by 72 runs

INDIA

Test ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked test batsman: Virat Kohli (3)

Top ranked test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vija, Umesh Yadav

Last five tests

- vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele): Won by an innings and 171 runs

- vs Sri Lanka (Kolkata): Match drawn

- vs Sri Lanka (Nagpur): Won by an innings and 239 runs

- vs Sri Lanka (Delhi): Match drawn

- vs South Africa (Cape Town): Lost by 72 runs

Previous results

South Africa vs India all Tests - Matches: 34, South Africa wins: 14, India wins: 10, Draws: 10

South Africa vs India in South Africa - Matches: 18, South Africa wins: 9, India wins: 2, Draws: 7

Previous series

1992/93: South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws)

1996/97: India beat South Africa 2-1

1996/97: South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw)

1999/00: India lost to South Africa 0-2

2001/02: South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw)

2004/05: India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw)

2006/07: South Africa beat India 2-1

2007/08: India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw)

2009/10: India and South Africa drew 1-1

2010/11: South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw)

2013/14: South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw)

2015/16: India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw).