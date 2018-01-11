India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Centurion: Team details, past cricket records
A look at team details and past cricket records ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Centurion, which starts from January 13cricket Updated: Jan 11, 2018 23:49 IST
Ahead of the 2nd cricket Test between India and South Africa in Centurion, here is a look at the team details of both sides and their past records.
SOUTH AFRICA
Test ranking: Second
Captain: Faf du Plessis
Coach: Ottis Gibson
Top ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (10)
Top ranked test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (1)
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.
Last five tests
- vs England (Manchester): Lost by 177 runs
- vs Bangladesh (Potchefstroom): Won by 333 runs
- vs Bangladesh (Bloemfontein): Won by an innings and 254 runs
- vs Zimbabwe (Port Elizabeth): Won by an innings and 120 runs
- vs India (Cape Town): Won by 72 runs
INDIA
Test ranking: First
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Top ranked test batsman: Virat Kohli (3)
Top ranked test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3)
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vija, Umesh Yadav
Last five tests
- vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele): Won by an innings and 171 runs
- vs Sri Lanka (Kolkata): Match drawn
- vs Sri Lanka (Nagpur): Won by an innings and 239 runs
- vs Sri Lanka (Delhi): Match drawn
- vs South Africa (Cape Town): Lost by 72 runs
Previous results
South Africa vs India all Tests - Matches: 34, South Africa wins: 14, India wins: 10, Draws: 10
South Africa vs India in South Africa - Matches: 18, South Africa wins: 9, India wins: 2, Draws: 7
Previous series
1992/93: South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws)
1996/97: India beat South Africa 2-1
1996/97: South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw)
1999/00: India lost to South Africa 0-2
2001/02: South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw)
2004/05: India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw)
2006/07: South Africa beat India 2-1
2007/08: India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw)
2009/10: India and South Africa drew 1-1
2010/11: South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw)
2013/14: South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw)
2015/16: India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw).