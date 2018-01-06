 India vs South Africa, full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2, Cape Town: SA 65/2, lead by 142 | cricket | Hindustan Times
India vs South Africa, full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2, Cape Town: SA 65/2, lead by 142

South Africa were 65/2 in their second innings at stumps after dismissing India for 209 on the second day of the opening Test in Cape Town. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, 1st Test here

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2018 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram during the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, first Test, Day 2 here.
Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram during the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, first Test, Day 2 here. (BCCI )

South Africa reached 65/2 in their second innings at stumps after dismissing India for 209 n the second day of the opening Test in Cape Town. Hardik Pandya hit a quickfire 93 and stitched together a 99-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) for the eighth wicket to help India manage 209 in response to South Africa’s 286. At stumps, Hashim Amla and Kagiso Rabada were at the crease -- with the visitors leading by 142 runs. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, first Test, here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, click here.

