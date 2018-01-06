India vs South Africa, full cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2, Cape Town: SA 65/2, lead by 142

South Africa reached 65/2 in their second innings at stumps after dismissing India for 209 n the second day of the opening Test in Cape Town. Hardik Pandya hit a quickfire 93 and stitched together a 99-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) for the eighth wicket to help India manage 209 in response to South Africa’s 286. At stumps, Hashim Amla and Kagiso Rabada were at the crease -- with the visitors leading by 142 runs. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, first Test, here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

