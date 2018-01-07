 India vs South Africa, full cricket score, 1st Test, Cape Town: Rain ruins third day’s play | cricket | Hindustan Times
India vs South Africa, full cricket score, 1st Test, Cape Town: Rain ruins third day’s play

Persistent rain washed out the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India on Sunday. Get full cricket score of South Africa vs India, first Test, here

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2018 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Persistent rain washed out the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India on Sunday. Get full cricket score of South Africa vs India, first Test, Day 3, here
Persistent rain washed out the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India on Sunday. Get full cricket score of South Africa vs India, first Test, Day 3, here (BCCI )

Rain prevented any play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town on Sunday. South Africa were set to resume their second innings on 65/2, with an overall lead of 142. Hashim Amla (4) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (2) are the not out batsmen who will now wait until Monday to resume their innings. Earlier, the hosts were bowled out for 286 in their first innings, before restricting Virat Kohli’s side to 209 in reply. Get full cricket score of South Africa vs India, first Test, Day 3, here. (HIGHLIGHTS)

If you are unable to see full scores of India vs South Africa, click here.

