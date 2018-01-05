India vs South Africa, live cricket score, 1st Test, Day 1, Newlands, Cape Town: SA bat

Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team have won nine consecutive Test series on the trot. However, the three-match Test series against South Africa will be their stiffest challenge yet and the first Test will take place at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town. India have never won a Test series vs the South African cricket team in South Africa, a record Faf du Plessis’ side will like to keep intact. However, given the depth of India’s pace bowling department as well as their solid batting line-up, many believe this series represents the best chance for India to finally win a Test series in South Africa. du Plessis has won the toss and has opted to bat. Jasprit Bumrah has been handed his maiden Test cap while Dale Steyn has returned for the hosts. Play begins at 2 PM IST. Get live cricket score of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, here. (Live streaming | Live blog)

