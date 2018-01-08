Full cricket score, India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4, Cape Town: Vernon Philander’s 6/42 helps SA take 1-0 lead vs IND 

South Africa beat India by 72 runs in Cape Town to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 208, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 135. Vernon Philander took six wickets while Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada took two apiece. The second Test will be held in Centurion from January 13 to 17. Get full cricket score of India vs South Africa, first Test, Day 4, here (HIGHLIGHTS)

