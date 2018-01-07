India vs South Africa, highlights, 1st Test, Day 3: Play called off due to rain
Rain washed out the entire day 3 in Newlands. South Africa are still ahead by 142 runs while India require eight wickets to keep the hosts down to a low score. Get highlights of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, here.cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2018 19:10 IST
Persistent rain washed out the entire day in Newlands as both teams ensured a frustrating wait . South Africa remain in a strong position in the Test and the Indian cricket team will now look to limit the runs scored by the South African cricket team to ensure the target for them to chase is not a big one. Get highlights of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, here.
If you are unable to follow the scorecard and updates, then click here.