Asia Cup Under-19 cricket final India vs Sri Lanka: Full scorecard

India, coached by Rahul Dravid, continued their brilliant run of form as they clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

This was India’s second win in the Asia Cup under-19 cricket tournament, having won the title in 2013/14 by defeating Pakistan by 40 runs and sharing the trophy in the first edition held in Malaysia in 2012/13.

India chose to bat first after winning the toss in the Asia Cup under-19 cricket final and thanks to brilliant performances from Himanshu Rana and Shubhman Gill, they finished their innings on 273/8. In response, Sri Lanka started well, but a couple of wickets from Rahul Chahar (3/22) and a couple more from Abhishek Sharma (4/37) resulted in a collapse where the hosts lost seven wickets for just 43 runs.

Here’s the full scorecard of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup under-19 cricket final:

Toss: India won the toss and decided to bat first

India: 273 for 8 (50 overs)

Prithvi Shaw c Hasitha Boyagoda b P Jayawickrama 39 (36 balls); Himanshu Rana b P Jayawickrama 71 (79 balls); Shubman Gill c Ashen Bandara b P Jayawickrama 70 (92 balls); Abhishek Sharma c Hasitha Boyagoda b Nipun Ransika 29 (44 balls); Salman Khan c Kamindu Mendis b Nipun Ransika 26 (21 balls); Priyam Garg b Nipun Ransika 5 (6 balls); Het Patel run out (Kamindu Mendis) 0 (1 ball); Shiva Singh not out 6 (7 balls); Kamlesh Nagarkoti c H Weerasingha b Thisaru Rashmika 23 (14 balls); Rahul Chahar not out 0 (0 balls); Extras 4 (b 0, lb 1, w 3, nb 0, p 0)

Fall of Wickets:

67-1 (Prithvi Shaw, 11.2), 155-2 (Himanshu Rana, 28.1), 203-3 (Abhishek Sharma, 39.5), 224-4 (Shubman Gill, 43.3), 244-5 (Salman Khan, 46.1), 244-6 (Het Patel, 46.2), 245-7 (Priyam Garg, 46.5), 272-8 (Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 49.5)

Sri Lanka Bowling:

Thisaru Rashmika 48-1 (8 overs); Nipun Ransika 50-3 (7 overs); Jehan Daniel 28-0 (7 overs); Praveen Jayawickrama 53-3 (10 overs); Hareen Weerasingha 47-0 (10 overs); Hasitha Boyagoda 29-0 (7 overs); Kamindu Mendis 17-0 (4 overs)

Sri Lanka: 239 all out (48.4 overs)

Reven Kelly c K Nagarkoti b Abhishek Sharma 62 (101 balls); Vishva Chathuranga c Shubman Gill b Yash Thakur 13 (12 balls); Hasitha Boyagoda c Priyam Garg b Abhishek Sharma 37 (38 balls); Kamindu Mendis c H Rana b Abhishek Sharma 53 (57 balls); Krishan Arachchige c & b Rahul Chahar 14 (25 balls); Ashen Bandara run out (Shiva Singh) 2 (13 balls); Jehan Daniel c Prithvi Shaw b Rahul Chahar 15 (15 balls); Hareen Weerasingha c Shiva Singh b Abhishek Sharma 7 (11 balls); Thisaru Rashmika not out 7 (9 balls); Nipun Ransika st Het Patel b Rahul Chahar 0 (2 balls); Praveen Jayawickrama run out (Yash Thakur) 6 (11 bals); Extras 23 (b 7, lb 5, w 9, nb 2, p 0)

Fall of Wickets:

27-1 (Vishva Chathuranga, 3.1), 105-2 (Hasitha Boyagoda, 18.1), 158-3 (Reven Kelly, 30.2), 196-4 (Krishan Arachchige, 37.4), 201-5 (Ashen Bandara, 40.2), 211-6 (Kamindu Mendis, 42.3), 225-7 (Hareen Weerasingha, 44.6), 225-8 (Jehan Daniel, 45.1), 225-9 (Nipun Ransika, 45.3), 239-10 (Praveen Jayawickrama, 48.4)

India Bowling:

Kamlesh Nagarkoti 54-0 (8 overs); Yash Thakur 52-1 (6.4 overs); Shiva Singh 35-0 (10 overs); Rahul Chahar 22-3 (10 overs); Priyam Garg 10-0 (1 over); Abhishek Sharma 37-4 (10 overs); Shubman Gill 17-0 (3 overs)

India won the match by 34 runs.

Man of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (India)

Player of the series: HJ Rana (India)