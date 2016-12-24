 Asia Cup Under-19 cricket final India vs Sri Lanka: Full scorecard | cricket | Hindustan Times
Asia Cup Under-19 cricket final India vs Sri Lanka: Full scorecard

Dec 24, 2016
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

India clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup for the second time as they defeated Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the final in Colombo.

India, coached by Rahul Dravid, continued their brilliant run of form as they clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

This was India’s second win in the Asia Cup under-19 cricket tournament, having won the title in 2013/14 by defeating Pakistan by 40 runs and sharing the trophy in the first edition held in Malaysia in 2012/13.

India chose to bat first after winning the toss in the Asia Cup under-19 cricket final and thanks to brilliant performances from Himanshu Rana and Shubhman Gill, they finished their innings on 273/8. In response, Sri Lanka started well, but a couple of wickets from Rahul Chahar (3/22) and a couple more from Abhishek Sharma (4/37) resulted in a collapse where the hosts lost seven wickets for just 43 runs.

Here’s the full scorecard of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup under-19 cricket final:

Toss: India won the toss and decided to bat first

India: 273 for 8 (50 overs)

Prithvi Shaw c Hasitha Boyagoda b P Jayawickrama 39 (36 balls); Himanshu Rana b P Jayawickrama 71 (79 balls); Shubman Gill c Ashen Bandara b P Jayawickrama 70 (92 balls); Abhishek Sharma c Hasitha Boyagoda b Nipun Ransika 29 (44 balls); Salman Khan c Kamindu Mendis b Nipun Ransika 26 (21 balls); Priyam Garg b Nipun Ransika 5 (6 balls); Het Patel run out (Kamindu Mendis) 0 (1 ball); Shiva Singh not out 6 (7 balls); Kamlesh Nagarkoti c H Weerasingha b Thisaru Rashmika 23 (14 balls); Rahul Chahar not out 0 (0 balls); Extras 4 (b 0, lb 1, w 3, nb 0, p 0)

Fall of Wickets:

67-1 (Prithvi Shaw, 11.2), 155-2 (Himanshu Rana, 28.1), 203-3 (Abhishek Sharma, 39.5), 224-4 (Shubman Gill, 43.3), 244-5 (Salman Khan, 46.1), 244-6 (Het Patel, 46.2), 245-7 (Priyam Garg, 46.5), 272-8 (Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 49.5)

Sri Lanka Bowling:

Thisaru Rashmika 48-1 (8 overs); Nipun Ransika 50-3 (7 overs); Jehan Daniel 28-0 (7 overs); Praveen Jayawickrama 53-3 (10 overs); Hareen Weerasingha 47-0 (10 overs); Hasitha Boyagoda 29-0 (7 overs); Kamindu Mendis 17-0 (4 overs)

Sri Lanka: 239 all out (48.4 overs)

Reven Kelly c K Nagarkoti b Abhishek Sharma 62 (101 balls); Vishva Chathuranga c Shubman Gill b Yash Thakur 13 (12 balls); Hasitha Boyagoda c Priyam Garg b Abhishek Sharma 37 (38 balls); Kamindu Mendis c H Rana b Abhishek Sharma 53 (57 balls); Krishan Arachchige c & b Rahul Chahar 14 (25 balls); Ashen Bandara run out (Shiva Singh) 2 (13 balls); Jehan Daniel c Prithvi Shaw b Rahul Chahar 15 (15 balls); Hareen Weerasingha c Shiva Singh b Abhishek Sharma 7 (11 balls); Thisaru Rashmika not out 7 (9 balls); Nipun Ransika st Het Patel b Rahul Chahar 0 (2 balls); Praveen Jayawickrama run out (Yash Thakur) 6 (11 bals); Extras 23 (b 7, lb 5, w 9, nb 2, p 0)

Fall of Wickets:

27-1 (Vishva Chathuranga, 3.1), 105-2 (Hasitha Boyagoda, 18.1), 158-3 (Reven Kelly, 30.2), 196-4 (Krishan Arachchige, 37.4), 201-5 (Ashen Bandara, 40.2), 211-6 (Kamindu Mendis, 42.3), 225-7 (Hareen Weerasingha, 44.6), 225-8 (Jehan Daniel, 45.1), 225-9 (Nipun Ransika, 45.3), 239-10 (Praveen Jayawickrama, 48.4)

India Bowling:

Kamlesh Nagarkoti 54-0 (8 overs); Yash Thakur 52-1 (6.4 overs); Shiva Singh 35-0 (10 overs); Rahul Chahar 22-3 (10 overs); Priyam Garg 10-0 (1 over); Abhishek Sharma 37-4 (10 overs); Shubman Gill 17-0 (3 overs)

India won the match by 34 runs.

Man of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (India)

Player of the series: HJ Rana (India)

<