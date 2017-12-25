India well prepared for South Africa tour, says Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

Sri Lanka’s interim coach Nic Pothas has backed the Indian side to fare well in their upcoming tour to South Africa, stating that the visitors have all their bases covered and are an excellent unit. (IND v SL 3rd T20 HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

“They’ve got all their bases covered. If you provide them with a green wicket they’ve got the bowling attack to knock over other batting line-ups, if you provide them with a flat wicket, they’ve got those bases covered; if a wicket spins they’ve got their bases covered. If the Indian batting line-up can go get runs against South Africa, then South Africa’s going to find them very tough,” the former South African wicket-keeper admitted.

Pothas credited the depth of the Indian team to be the factor behind their recent successes, which also includes reaching the final of the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“In one-day cricket they’ve got a lot of depth, even tonight they made a few changes (and), it doesn’t hurt them to make a few changes. I like the fact that MS has closed games for a long time now. He’s the best in the world in doing that,” Pothas, who took charge of the island country after Graham Ford stepped down, stated. “But tonight, Hardik had a chance to do that. They’re providing opportunities for others to do it and are looking to the future to build players they can take over from the senior guys. They’re a very exciting team and having watched them now over two series, they’re a great team to watch and learn for. It’s going to be a great series (sic).”

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa over the next two months.

Pothas stated he expects his boys to play better cricket in the days to come stating that despite the manner in which they went down to India, the tour has helped his players develop on several fronts.

“Any tour to India’s going to be tough and I think from an educational point of view and the development of our players it has been fantastic. Everyone’s going to leave here as a better player, whether it be mentally understanding what they need to improve or physically within their skills,” he said.

It has been a horrific year for Sri Lanka with the side winning just four out of 13 Tests, five out of 23 ODIs, and five out of 15 T20Is.

“We have been good in patches. I will probably say that in the first T20 we didn’t compete at all, in the second T20 you had two fantastic innings get played, it’s always tough to try and follow that up but then we had a couple of fantastic innings played as well. So we’ve competed then and we’ve competed tonight as well. Certainly, you’ve seen glimpses of where we’re heading, and hopefully this next tour to Bangladesh, well, this is going to stand us in a very good state,” Pothas added.