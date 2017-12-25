Merry Christmas: Indian cricket team in festive mood after Sri Lanka clean sweep

Sri Lanka got busy packing their bags to catch a late night flight back home on Sunday, post their five-wicket loss in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On the other hand, caught up in a cramped schedule that may just not allow Indian cricketers to rest and recover for the next assignment in South Africa — starting with the first of the three Tests on January 5 — it was an occasion to celebrate their feat after they had sauntered to yet another win.

After all, India ended their losing streak in T20Is at Wankhede — having lost to England in 2012 and to West Indies in 2016 — and also registered only their second clean sweep in an unpredictable, shortest format of the sport.

It was fitting that the venerable MS Dhoni hit the winning runs for the home team, which is now looking at tours to South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand to prove their mettle and break the notion of top teams having contrasting fortunes home and away.

Merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/z9G3J5nCXJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 24, 2017

But Sunday night was also an occasion for the Indian cricketers to celebrate Christmas, as they donned the customary Santa cap and also roamed around the Wankhede to soak in the mood, having finished an excellent year in terms of records.

Dhoni and a few other limited-overs specialists such as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal — the pair having toppled Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the preferred spin attack choice — will get some time off cricket as the limited-overs leg of South Africa tour begins on February 1.

Meanwhile, several other cricketers too registered their presence on social media on Christmas Day, with Virender Sehwag posting his message in his peculiar ways.

Meri Christmas, Teri Christmas, Sabki Christmas . pic.twitter.com/s5cJRz8W5F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2017

Wishing everyone a Christmas, filled with fun and party. Have a wonderful Christmas!!!🤗🤗🎅🏻🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ggh7t6FqOj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 25, 2017

Wishing a festive and happy day to everyone. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/JqV3GT3kP7 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 25, 2017

Christmas is a time for nostalgia, but it is also a time for making new memories. Enjoy the fellowship of new friends, and cherish the company of family in this season of loving and sharing. Merry Christmas!@circleofcricket @ICC — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 25, 2017

Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas. Eat, play & be merry! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 25, 2017

The Indian cricket team will now jet off to South Africa, where they will be accompanied by captain Virat Kohli, for the upcoming bilateral series.